Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Catches And Runs For Second TD In 2024

Oct 27, 2024, 3:56 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SEATTLE – Former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid found the end zone for the second time this season in week eight against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

In the first half, Kincaid finished with three receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo got out to a hot start in the rain in Seattle.

Their first drive went 14 plays and 90 yards before Josh Allen found Keon Coleman for six. Kincaid caught one pass for six yards on the opening drive.

The Bills led 7-3 for the majority of the first half before they went on a long drive leading up to the break.

Once again, the Bills marched down the length of the field. In the red zone, Allen found Kincaid across the middle with a free lane to cross the goal line.

Through the first seven weeks of the season, Kincaid recorded 24 receptions for 269 yards and a touchdown.

The Bills went into the break with a 14-3 lead over Seattle.

About Dalton Kincaid

Before his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2022, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on its roster.

The Buffalo Bills selected Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, the former Ute had 73 receptions for 673 yards and two touchdowns. In two playoff games with the Bills, he caught eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

