Owner of beloved Kearns Halloween display says this year is the last

KEARNS — The owner of a beloved Halloween display in Kearns said this year will likely be his last.

Joesph Eden has lived in his Kearns home on the corner of Silvertip Drive and Morning Breeze Drive for about 30 years. He started building his display 20 years ago.

“(It) just changed a little bit. Getting bigger and better every year,” he said.

His neighbor Taryn Wright said she knows it’s Halloween when Eden starts putting up his display.

“There’s definitely people that come to just go to his house,” she said.

Each year it takes him and his daughter about two weeks to set everything up.

A holiday that you can enjoy

“I just think that Halloween is a holiday that if you want to enjoy it, you can. If you don’t, you don’t have to,” Eden said.

His display has gotten so big, he pays each month for a separate storage unit.

Outside of Eden’s home, you’ll find dozens of Halloween decorations from tall skeletons, to witches, a demon “having a kid for dinner,” dragons surrounded by “fallen soldiers,” a headless horseman, even a dark angel that stands on top of his home almost like a tree topper.

Eden said some people who’ve stopped by as kids are now bringing their kids.

“What I like the most about it is people enjoy it and that’s why I do it,” Eden said.

Traditon coming to an end?

This year, however, is likely the last year neighbors will get to see the display.

“We were talking about moving to Oregon next summer, so we won’t be here to do it again,” Eden said.

Neighbors like Wright said she’ll miss seeing his home decorated.

“I love Halloween and so it’s going to be sad that it’s not going to be there anymore,” Wright said.

Eden didn’t disclose why he’s moving but said his Halloween decoration will go with him.

“I’ll just miss the neighborhood,” he said. “I’ll miss my neighbors, but hopefully I have good neighbors where I go.”