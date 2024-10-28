On the Site:
Storm bringing valley rain, mountain snow to Utah to arrive as early as Monday night

Oct 27, 2024, 7:07 PM

Snow in the Wasatch Mountains near Big Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY Utah has experienced warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of the year.

Well, that is all about to change this week.

The KSL Weather Team is forecasting a change in the weather as early as Monday night.

“Monday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with valley rain and mountain snow developing Monday night,” KSL TV meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke.

Van Dyke says the high for Monday will be in the 60s, with even cooler temperatures coming on Tuesday.

“By Tuesday, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s during the day, potentially cooler during the showers,” Van Dyke said. “We will see valley rain and mountain snow with accumulating snow for the Wasatch Back, making for a tricky Tuesday morning commute.”

While some valley locations could see some snowflakes with the storm, Van Dyke says it won’t stick.

“Occasionally, we may see a few flakes of snow mix in with the rain for valleys but we will not see it accumulate,” she said.

The storm is expected to move out of the area on Wednesday morning.

Van Dyke says the northern mountains could see several inches of snow, while valleys along the Wasatch Front could pick up more than a quarter inch of rain.

The central and southern mountains could get 4 to 8 inches of snow, according to Van Dyke.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for the La Sal and Abajo Mountains in San Juan County, and the central and southern mountains of Juab County from Monday night through Wednesday morning. A winter weather advisory has also been issued for the Eastern Uinta Mountains in Uintah County for the same time period. 

Southern Utah

The National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City says the southwest part of the state, especially near Cedar City, will experience gusty winds for much of Monday. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph at times, with sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph.

The KSL Weather Team says St. George will see a high of 79 on Monday. However, a drop in the temperature will come Tuesday as St. George will have a 70% chance of rain with only a high of 59.

 

 

 

 

