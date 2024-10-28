On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

3 people survive small plane crash south of Utah-Arizona border

Oct 27, 2024, 8:04 PM | Updated: 8:35 pm

BY MARK JONES


ST. GEORGE Three people survived a small plane crash Sunday night just over the Utah-Arizona border.

According to Chief Robert Stoker, with the St. George Fire Department, a private plane departed St. George Regional Airport and went down three miles south of the border. Emergency personnel were notified of the crash at around 6:15 p.m.

The crash is in a remote area, according to Stoker, and emergency personnel are unable to get brush trucks to the site.

A small plane crashed just south of the Utah-Arizona border Sunday night. All three people on board survived.

The three indviduals on the plane were said to be hiking to a command post.

Stoker says the plane was carrying lots of fuel at the time of the crash, and caught on fire

Due to the remote area, crews are having to hike to the site. However, Stoker said citizens are transporting some personnel to the site with off-road vehicles.

Stoker said the plan is to let the fire burn, and crews will work to keep it contained. He said the fire has not spread to any of the surrounding brushes.

Personnel from Mohave County, Arizona, St. George fire and St. George police have responded to the scene.

It is not known where the plane was flying to. The investigation into why the plane went down is ongoing.

(Amy Lynn Carver)

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

 

