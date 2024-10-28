LocalsInTheNFL Week Eight Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The eighth week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week eight.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week nine of the 2024 NFL season begins on October 31 as the New York Jets host the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.

NFL Locals’ Week Eight: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

Former Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate led the Browns in tackles with nine (five solo) and added one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.

Judge Memorial star Kaden Elliss led Atlanta in tackles with 11 (seven solo).

Former Ute TE Dalton Kincaid pulled in four receptions for 31 yards and also scored his second touchdown of the season.

In The Statsheet

Former Utah RB Zack Moss was only able to gain 11 yards on five carries but through the air, grabbed four passes for 28 yards.

Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy posted three total tackles (one solo) and one pass breakup in week eight.

Former Ute playmaker Sione Vaki recorded one solo tackle in Detroit’s big win over Tennessee on Sunday.

Former BYU DT Khyiris Tonga had two total tackles in Arizona’s one-point win over the Dolphins on the road.

Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier took 12 carries for 33 yards in week eight against the Buccaneers.

Former Ute CB Clark Phillips III had three solo tackles in the Falcons’ win over Tampa Bay.

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 196 yards before exiting the game with a groin injury. Green Bay went on to win, 30-27.

Former BYU safety Zayne Anderson and RB Chris Brooks both contributed to the Packers’ win in week eight. Anderson had one solo tackle. Brooks had four carries for 16 yards and also caught one pass for one yard.

Former Utah LB Devin Lloyd had three total tackles (two solo) and one tackle for loss against Green Bay.

Bingham High star TE Dalton Schultz caught four passes for 52 yards for the Texans in a 23-20 win over Indianapolis.

Former Utah safety Julian Blackmon played a great game against Houston. He had eight total tackles (six solo) and one tackle for loss. Former Ute kicker Matt Gay went 2/2 on both field goals and extra points.

Orem High star safety Alohi Gilman had five total tackles (four solo) in Los Angeles’ 26-8 win over the Saints.

Former BYU Cougars on the Saints, Taysom Hill and Jamaal Williams, got into the stat sheet despite the loss. Hill returned from injury against the Chargers and took four carries for 20 yards, caught two passes for 21 yards, and also completed one pass for three yards. Williams had two carries for four yards.

Former Weber State CB Taron Johnson led the Bills in tackles with eight (four solo).

Former Utah safety Cole Bishop had one tackle against Seattle.

Former Utah WR Devaughn Vele caught three passes for 28 yards against the Panthers.

Two former Ute defensive stars, Cody Barton and Jonah Elliss, helped the Broncos pick up their fifth win in six games. Barton had two total tackles (one solo). Elliss had three total tackles (one solo).

Former Utah State LB Bobby Wagner posted seven total tackles (five solo) and one QB hit in a three-point win over Chicago.

Former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson had two total tackles (one solo) against Washington.

Secured The Win

Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell and the Lions’ O-Line did their job in a 52-14 win over the Titans.

Former Utah OL Jackson Barton and the Cardinals allowed zero sacks and only one quarterback hit in a 28-27 win over Miami.

Former Utah OL Braeden Daniels and the Texans held it down in the trenches in a 23-20 win over the Colts.

Former Utah OL Garett Bolles and Denver only allowed rookie QB Bo Nix to be hit twice in a 28-14 win over Carolina.

Two former BYU Cougars, OL Kingsley Suamataia and head coach Andy Reid, both did their job as Kansas City remained undefeated with a 27-20 win in Las Vegas.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

