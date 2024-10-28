On the Site:
Midvale elementary school faces ‘extensive’ repairs after vandal set utility box on fire, school says

Oct 28, 2024, 9:15 AM | Updated: 12:25 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

MIDVALE — Students at a Midvale elementary school were learning remotely on Monday after fire officials said a person intentionally set a large utility box on fire outside of the school.

The Unified Fire Authority said crews responded to Midvalley Elementary School just after 2:30 a.m. Authorities obtained video footage that showed an older man with a gray beard driving a newer model Hyundai Santa Fe that may have had an out-of-state license plate.

A suspect’s vehicle is seen from video footage after police say he intentionally set fire to a utility box outside of an elementary school in Midvale. (Unified Fire Authority)

“There is no threat to the school at this time … ” UFA said, at approximately 9 a.m. “Please help us get out to the public to call police if they see someone matching the description.”

A suspect is seen from video footage after police say he intentionally set fire to a utility box outside of an elementary school in Midvale. (Unified Fire Authority)

The school said all students would be in class remotely Monday while a utility company worked to restore power. The school said the damage was extensive, and the building was without heat. It further offered resources to students who needed lunch at Union Middle School.

