Looking Out for the Good: Utah Teacher of Year encourages other noteworthy educators

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Teacher of the Year, Carley Maloney, travels the state, surprising fellow teachers who are making a difference in their classrooms.

“We’ve been able to feature a teacher a week and teachers don’t do this for the recognition. But they absolutely deserve the recognition and celebration for their expertise,” Maloney said.

This month, she recognized Matt Malmborg, a fourth-grade teacher at Wasatch Elementary, a Title One school. Malmborg was nominated for inspiring students with his love and engaging lessons.

“That is exactly what a teacher leader does they remain in their classroom, they lead in their classroom, they are connecting to the community in which they teach,” Maloney said.

If you would like to nominate a teacher leading from the classroom, you can click here. You can also check out other teachers who received the honor.