TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For First Big 12 BYU/Utah Rivalry Game

SALT LAKE CITY – We have a kickoff time for the BYU/Utah rivalry game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The two in-state rivals will kick off at 8:15 pm on Saturday, November 9. Television rights for the game will be on ESPN.

BYU comes into the matchup with a perfect 8-0 overall record and 5-0 in Big 12 play. On the other hand, Utah is currently on a four-game losing streak, 4-4 and 1-4 in Big 12 action.

It’s the first time BYU/Utah are meeting as members of the Big 12 Conference. However, they are no stranger to facing off against each other in conferences. They were league rivals in the WAC and Mountain West together, even dating back to the 1920s in the Rocky Mountain Conference.

This will be the first meeting as conference foes since 2010.

BYU won the last meeting in the series in 2021, 26-17. That victory from BYU ended Utah’s nine-game winning streak in the rivalry, dating back to 2010.

It’s the first meeting in Salt Lake City since 2018. The six-year gap was caused by COVID-19, which took away the 2020 meeting. Then, the two programs didn’t play against each other in 2022.

BYU has not won in Salt Lake City since the 2006 meeting that resulted in a last-minute touchdown pass from John Beck to Jonny Harline.

The Big 12 Conference took a reimagined look at how they structured their rivalry games this season. They spread out the rivalry matchups in the league throughout the year, including placing BYU/Utah on an unusual November 9 spot, three weeks before the season’s final week, where they typically met in the WAC and Mountain West.

Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13

Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15

Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14

Sept. 21 — BYU 38, No. 13 Kansas State 9

Sept. 28 — No. 22 BYU 34, Baylor 28

Oct. 12 — No. 14 BYU 41, Arizona 19

Oct. 18 — No. 13 BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35

Oct. 26 — No. 11 BYU 37, UCF 24

November 9 | at Utah Utes

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 pm

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN Network)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 30 | Houston Cougars

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

Remaining Utah Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 29 — No. 12 Utah 49, Southern Utah 0

Sept. 7 — No. 11 Utah 23, Baylor 12

Sept. 14 — No. 12 Utah 38, Utah State 21

Sept. 21 — No. 12 Utah 22, No. 14 Oklahoma State 19

Sept. 28 — Arizona 23, No. 10 Utah 10

Oct. 11 — Arizona State 27, No. 16 Utah 19

Oct. 19 — TCU 13, Utah 7

Oct. 26 — Utah 17, Houston 14

November 9 | vs. No. 9 BYU Cougars

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 pm

TV: ESPN

November 16 | at No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Stadium: Folsom Field

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

November 23 | vs. No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones

Location: Salt Lake City

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

November 29 | at UCF Knights

Location: Orlando, Florida

Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: FOX

