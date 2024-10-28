TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For First Big 12 BYU/Utah Rivalry Game
Oct 28, 2024, 10:23 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – We have a kickoff time for the BYU/Utah rivalry game at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
The two in-state rivals will kick off at 8:15 pm on Saturday, November 9. Television rights for the game will be on ESPN.
BYU comes into the matchup with a perfect 8-0 overall record and 5-0 in Big 12 play. On the other hand, Utah is currently on a four-game losing streak, 4-4 and 1-4 in Big 12 action.
It’s the first time BYU/Utah are meeting as members of the Big 12 Conference. However, they are no stranger to facing off against each other in conferences. They were league rivals in the WAC and Mountain West together, even dating back to the 1920s in the Rocky Mountain Conference.
This will be the first meeting as conference foes since 2010.
BYU won the last meeting in the series in 2021, 26-17. That victory from BYU ended Utah’s nine-game winning streak in the rivalry, dating back to 2010.
It’s the first meeting in Salt Lake City since 2018. The six-year gap was caused by COVID-19, which took away the 2020 meeting. Then, the two programs didn’t play against each other in 2022.
BYU has not won in Salt Lake City since the 2006 meeting that resulted in a last-minute touchdown pass from John Beck to Jonny Harline.
The Big 12 Conference took a reimagined look at how they structured their rivalry games this season. They spread out the rivalry matchups in the league throughout the year, including placing BYU/Utah on an unusual November 9 spot, three weeks before the season’s final week, where they typically met in the WAC and Mountain West.
Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season
Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13
Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15
Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14
Sept. 21 — BYU 38, No. 13 Kansas State 9
Sept. 28 — No. 22 BYU 34, Baylor 28
Oct. 12 — No. 14 BYU 41, Arizona 19
Oct. 18 — No. 13 BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35
Oct. 26 — No. 11 BYU 37, UCF 24
November 9 | at Utah Utes
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Kickoff: 8:15 pm
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils
Location: Tempe, Arizona
Stadium: Mountain America Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN Network)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 30 | Houston Cougars
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
Remaining Utah Football schedule for the 2024 season
Aug. 29 — No. 12 Utah 49, Southern Utah 0
Sept. 7 — No. 11 Utah 23, Baylor 12
Sept. 14 — No. 12 Utah 38, Utah State 21
Sept. 21 — No. 12 Utah 22, No. 14 Oklahoma State 19
Sept. 28 — Arizona 23, No. 10 Utah 10
Oct. 11 — Arizona State 27, No. 16 Utah 19
Oct. 19 — TCU 13, Utah 7
Oct. 26 — Utah 17, Houston 14
November 9 | vs. No. 9 BYU Cougars
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Kickoff: 8:15 pm
TV: ESPN
November 16 | at No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes
Location: Boulder, Colorado
Stadium: Folsom Field
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
November 23 | vs. No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones
Location: Salt Lake City
Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
November 29 | at UCF Knights
Location: Orlando, Florida
Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)
TV: FOX
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
