On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Meteorologists say trick-or-treaters will stay dry, but winter weather is coming quick

Oct 28, 2024, 1:01 PM | Updated: 1:16 pm

Glenda the Good Witch (Linda Collard) and a dead cheerleader (Mysharleigh Savas, 9) lead a group of...

Glenda the Good Witch (Linda Collard) and a dead cheerleader (Mysharleigh Savas, 9) lead a group of trick-or-treaters up 9th South on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2007. (Liz Martin, Deseret News)

(Liz Martin, Deseret News)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An incoming storm with a course set for the Beehive State had been expected to possibly threaten Halloween night before the weekend. On Monday, meteorologists offered relief to trick-or-treaters with good news: precipitation would rest for the holiday, but winter weather would surround it.

KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said Halloween night on Thursday would be sandwiched between a cold front moving in Monday night and a winter storm expected the weekend after. The cold front would be an “overnighter” Monday evening into Tuesday morning, he said, as a low-pressure system moved in from the northwest.

“The main event is probably gonna be late tonight, early tomorrow morning — most of us sleeping,” Johnson said Monday. “But the radar is really gonna light up (with) valley rain, mountain snow.”

Monday’s front would begin with cloud cover and temperature drops at approximately 7 p.m. before escalating with rain in the Salt Lake Valley and snow in the mountains. Wind gusts were forecasted in Utah’s west desert up to 50 mph, but the Wasatch Front would mostly see gusts from 10 to 20 mph.

Johnson said Tuesday’s commute could be wet, and advised travelers to plan to take more time. Sporadic rain, or even snowflakes, could then continue through Wednesday morning, before opening up Utah’s skies for a dry Thursday.

Four to eight inches of snow was expected in the state’s mountains, except for peaks north of Salt Lake, which Johnson said wouldn’t see as much. A snow level would start at 7500 feet Monday night and drop to 5000 feet by Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service echoed by issuing a weather alert for freezing temperatures, warning crops could be affected from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

Ultimately, Halloween week for Southern Utah was forecasted in the low to mid-60s, with Moab at 74. Northern parts of the state were expected to see high-40s to low 50s. Trick-or-treaters would see highs around 66 in St. George on Halloween night, and the Wasatch Front would see highs of 58.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

Glenda the Good Witch (Linda Collard) and a dead cheerleader (Mysharleigh Savas, 9) lead a group of...

Mary Culbertson

Meteorologists say trick-or-treaters will stay dry, but winter weather is coming quick

Utah's 2024 Halloween night is expected to be sandwiched between a cold front and a storm, giving trick-or-treaters a chance to keep their candy dry.

15 minutes ago

Snow in the Wasatch Mountains near Big Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Jeffrey D. Al...

Mark Jones

Storm bringing valley rain, mountain snow to Utah to arrive as early as Monday night

A change in the weather is coming to Utah this week.

18 hours ago

This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration taken at 6:40pm ET on...

The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Oscar disintegrates en route to the Bahamas after killing 6 people in Cuba

ropical Storm Oscar has disintegrated as it heads toward the Bahamas after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane, killing at least six people.

6 days ago

Hurricane Oscar...

Associated Press

Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in the Bahamas and heads toward Cuba

Hurricane Oscar has made landfall in the southeastern Bahamas and is heading toward Cuba, an island recently beleaguered by a massive power outage. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm's center arrived on Great Inagua island early Sunday.

8 days ago

Residents pass the time during a blackout following the failure of a major power plant in Havana, C...

Patrick Oppmann, CNN

Cubans begin third day without power as hurricane nears

Millions of Cubans remained without power for a third day in a row Sunday after fresh attempts to restore electricity failed overnight.

8 days ago

The Brian Head Resort experienced heavy snowfall Friday morning, leaving several inches and more sn...

Alton Barnhart

Brian Head Resort gets hit hard by first snow of the season

The Brian Head Resort experienced heavy snowfall Friday morning, leaving several inches and more snow this weekend.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Meteorologists say trick-or-treaters will stay dry, but winter weather is coming quick