Meteorologists say trick-or-treaters will stay dry, but winter weather is coming quick

SALT LAKE CITY — An incoming storm with a course set for the Beehive State had been expected to possibly threaten Halloween night before the weekend. On Monday, meteorologists offered relief to trick-or-treaters with good news: precipitation would rest for the holiday, but winter weather would surround it.

KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said Halloween night on Thursday would be sandwiched between a cold front moving in Monday night and a winter storm expected the weekend after. The cold front would be an “overnighter” Monday evening into Tuesday morning, he said, as a low-pressure system moved in from the northwest.

“The main event is probably gonna be late tonight, early tomorrow morning — most of us sleeping,” Johnson said Monday. “But the radar is really gonna light up (with) valley rain, mountain snow.”

INCOMING STORM: Tonight our next system moves in and will likely bring the biggest totals south of SLC. Freezing line starts at 8500′ and drops to 5000′ by early Tuesday AM. Scattered showers linger into Tuesday afternoon, maybe even Wednesday AM if the lake pitches in. #utwx pic.twitter.com/PY9lXSRjzv — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) October 28, 2024

Monday’s front would begin with cloud cover and temperature drops at approximately 7 p.m. before escalating with rain in the Salt Lake Valley and snow in the mountains. Wind gusts were forecasted in Utah’s west desert up to 50 mph, but the Wasatch Front would mostly see gusts from 10 to 20 mph.

Johnson said Tuesday’s commute could be wet, and advised travelers to plan to take more time. Sporadic rain, or even snowflakes, could then continue through Wednesday morning, before opening up Utah’s skies for a dry Thursday.

Four to eight inches of snow was expected in the state’s mountains, except for peaks north of Salt Lake, which Johnson said wouldn’t see as much. A snow level would start at 7500 feet Monday night and drop to 5000 feet by Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service echoed by issuing a weather alert for freezing temperatures, warning crops could be affected from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

Ultimately, Halloween week for Southern Utah was forecasted in the low to mid-60s, with Moab at 74. Northern parts of the state were expected to see high-40s to low 50s. Trick-or-treaters would see highs around 66 in St. George on Halloween night, and the Wasatch Front would see highs of 58.