Staying visible while out on Halloween

MURRAY — With Halloween just days away, a lot of families are getting ready to go trick-or-treating this week.

Prime time trick-or-treating is usually in that 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. window.

With the sun going down in the 6 p.m. hour, that means most trick-or-treating is in the dark, making it all that more important to add to your costume so that you are visible.

No extra spooks needed.

The American Medical Association stats speak for itself:

“About 43% of pedestrian fatalities take place on Halloween. You have a higher chance, especially between the ages four to eight. That’s about 10 times more likely,” said Jeremiah Lafranca, American Red Cross executive director of the Greater Salt Lake Chapter.

This is the time the buddy system shines, to increase visibility.

“Have them travel in groups. They’re easier to spot,” Lafranca said.

Visibility goes both ways. For drivers, this means having your lights on.

“Being able to see you as a driver as well is important. So just keep your headlights on and go slow through these residential areas,” Lafranca said.

Lots of Halloween costumes are dark.

Lafranca said when you are thinking about adding to that costume so you are visible, think about something you can stick on such as a flashlight, reflective vest, or glow stick.