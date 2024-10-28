Liam O’Brien Into Utah Hockey Club Lineup As Forward Lines Change

SALT LAKE CITY – With three losses in a row for the Utah Hockey Club, the roster will look a little different against the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. As offensive struggles continue, the coaching staff has elected to change every single forward line and added Liam O’Brien into the lineup in place of Josh Doan.

Lines have been constantly changing for #UtahHC Per Coach Tourigny, this is how the team will look tonight against San Jose. Keller, Cooley, Guenther

Maccelli, Hayton, Schmaltz

Kerfoot, Bjugstad, Crouse

McBain, Stenlund, O’Brien Sergachev & Kesselring

Cole & Lamoureux… — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 28, 2024

Liam O’Brien in, Josh Doan out of Utah Hockey Club lineup against Sharks

After nine appearances with the Utah Hockey Club, Josh Doan will sit for the first time this season as Liam O’Brien enters the lineup against San Jose.

Liam O’Brien will play tonight against the San Jose Sharks. Josh Doan will be a healthy scratch.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 28, 2024

In those nine games, Doan has registered a goal and assist with an average of 13 minutes on ice per night.

As for O’Brien, this will mark his third appearance for the club this season. In the previous two, O’Brien has yet to register a point with an average of nearly 10 minutes on ice per game.

Utah Hockey Club forward lines will look different against San Jose Sharks

In response to the team’s offensive struggles, the coaching staff is implementing a new strategy as the forward lines will look significantly different against the Sharks.

Related: The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Runs Out Of Time Against LA Kings For Third-Straight Loss

Keller, Cooley, Guenther

Maccelli, Hayton, Schmaltz

Kerfoot, Bjugstad, Crouse

McBain, Stenlund, O’Brien

Sergachev & Kesselring

Cole & Lamoureux

Kolyachonok & Bortuzzo

Ingram

Vejmelka

Clayton Keller will now play with Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther on the top line. Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz will drop to the second as Matias Maccelli jumps up from the third to join them. Alexander Kerfoot will be joined by Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjugstad on the third while the fourth line features Jack McBain, Kevin Stenlund and Liam O’Brien.

With very little working offensively the last few games, it’s no surprise that the coaches have elected to change things up.

Guenther hasn’t scored in five games but maybe alongside Keller he can get things going. As for the second line, adding Maccelli could kickstart his offense as he’s been relatively quiet this season, but most of that has had to do with the fact that he’s been playing on the bottom two lines.

Bjugstad, Crouse, and Kerfoot is a solid trio as Crouse and Bjugstad can create havoc near the crease while Kerfoot looks to facilitate. As for the fourth line, there’s a ton of physicality and size between the three which Utah has been in desperate need of as a collective unit.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now return home to face the winless San Jose Sharks at Delta Center on Monday. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports