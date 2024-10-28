On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Liam O’Brien Into Utah Hockey Club Lineup As Forward Lines Change

Oct 28, 2024, 1:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With three losses in a row for the Utah Hockey Club, the roster will look a little different against the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. As offensive struggles continue, the coaching staff has elected to change every single forward line and added Liam O’Brien into the lineup in place of Josh Doan.

Liam O’Brien in, Josh Doan out of Utah Hockey Club lineup against Sharks

After nine appearances with the Utah Hockey Club, Josh Doan will sit for the first time this season as Liam O’Brien enters the lineup against San Jose.

In those nine games, Doan has registered a goal and assist with an average of 13 minutes on ice per night.

As for O’Brien, this will mark his third appearance for the club this season. In the previous two, O’Brien has yet to register a point with an average of nearly 10 minutes on ice per game.

Utah Hockey Club forward lines will look different against San Jose Sharks

In response to the team’s offensive struggles, the coaching staff is implementing a new strategy as the forward lines will look significantly different against the Sharks.

Related: The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Runs Out Of Time Against LA Kings For Third-Straight Loss

Keller, Cooley, Guenther
Maccelli, Hayton, Schmaltz
Kerfoot, Bjugstad, Crouse
McBain, Stenlund, O’Brien

Sergachev & Kesselring
Cole & Lamoureux
Kolyachonok & Bortuzzo

Ingram
Vejmelka

Clayton Keller will now play with Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther on the top line. Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz will drop to the second as Matias Maccelli jumps up from the third to join them. Alexander Kerfoot will be joined by Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjugstad on the third while the fourth line features Jack McBain, Kevin Stenlund and Liam O’Brien.

With very little working offensively the last few games, it’s no surprise that the coaches have elected to change things up.

Guenther hasn’t scored in five games but maybe alongside Keller he can get things going. As for the second line, adding Maccelli could kickstart his offense as he’s been relatively quiet this season, but most of that has had to do with the fact that he’s been playing on the bottom two lines.

Bjugstad, Crouse, and Kerfoot is a solid trio as Crouse and Bjugstad can create havoc near the crease while Kerfoot looks to facilitate. As for the fourth line, there’s a ton of physicality and size between the three which Utah has been in desperate need of as a collective unit.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now return home to face the winless San Jose Sharks at Delta Center on Monday. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

DJ & PK’s Best Utah/BYU Rivalry Moments: Utah’s Game-Winning Field Goal In Provo

With the long-awaited Utah and BYU matchup quickly approaching, we decided to look back at the best moments in the history of the rivalry.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Face Mavericks In Road Opener

The Utah Jazz will look for their first win of the season as they travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Monday night.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SEG+ Introduces Multi-View To Watch Jazz, Utah Hockey Games Simultaneously

One of the biggest issues with SEG+, the streaming service that carries Jazz and Utah Hockey games, has been addressed.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What’s It Like To Make An NHL Debut With Utah Hockey Club?

For 20-year-old Maveric Lamoureux, opportunity came calling last week as his childhood dreams were realized and he was finally able to make his NHL debut with the Utah Hockey Club.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Set To Begin MLS Playoffs Campaign, Here’s How It Works

The 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are already underway with stand-alone games concluding throughout last week. Here's your guide to following the Claret-and-Cobalt throughout the playoffs as the club looks to hoist the MLS Cup once again.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 9: Welcome Back, Tetairoa McMillan

Who was the Big 12 Football player of the week? There were many elite performances from players on both ends in week eight.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Liam O’Brien Into Utah Hockey Club Lineup As Forward Lines Change