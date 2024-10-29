On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Ogden man arrested after ‘standing in window’ pointing restricted gun at officers, police say

Oct 29, 2024, 1:36 PM

FILE PHOTO of handcuffs and gavel...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN —  An Ogden man was arrested Sunday after police said he was seen pointing a gun at them through a window of his home when officers went there looking for multiple missing children.

According to arrest documents, the mother of the missing children called authorities on Sunday. She told them the only family member who lived in the area was Ioane Monroe Unutoa. When she described to them where he lived, the documents say officers recognized the man from “previous involvements.”

An officer responded to his home near Jefferson Avenue and 2nd Street, where a child answered the front door.

“As I was standing on the front porch, two large dogs emerged from an adjoining apartment and began quickly approaching me,” the arresting officer wrote. “In fear the dogs would attack me, I stepped inside the residence just enough to close the front door and separate myself from the dogs.”

After the officer made it into the home, Unutoa reacted, quickly yelling for the officer to “get the **** out,” the document said.

“I explained to Ioane why I stepped in and tried to apologize, but he continued being verbally hostile, telling me to ‘Get the **** out of his house,” the officer wrote.

The officer exited Unutoa’s home after he “slammed the front door behind me,” the officer said. Further, the officer tried to converse with Unutoa through an open window to explain he was searching for missing children, but Unutoa “kept being confrontational and slammed the window shut.”

The officer then said he called for backup to discuss the next steps in locating the missing children. When the backup officer arrived, the first officer then noticed Unutoa “standing in the window, holding a rifle while looking in the direction of officers,” court documents state. The backup officer also saw him in the window, and the officers called for him to drop the gun.

“He ignored this command and continued to linger at the window, looking around for approximately 20 to 30 seconds,” the officer wrote. “Ioane then closed the drapes over the window and officers lost sight of him.”

Later, officers ran a background check on Unutoa and found he had previously been convicted of aggravated assault in the state of Utah and therefore was restricted from owning or possessing firearms. A warrant was obtained and signed by a judge to search Unutoa’s home and seize any firearms.

On Saturday, the warrant was served at Unutoa’s home — officers found four guns, ammunition and firearm accessories, in addition to a “green leafy substance” that officers said was marijuana, small dried psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

“All of the illegal drugs were located in unlocked containers where both children in the home could access them,” the document stated.

Unutoa was arrested and booked on four charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while restricted, second-degree felonies; two counts of child endangerment, third-degree felonies, and counts of possession of a controlled substance or paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.

At some point on Saturday or Sunday, the children were located, but court documents did not state how, or whether they were confirmed to be inside Unutoa’s home.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Hope Squad officers and their advisors from schools around the state were at Scenic View Academy in...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah students receive Hope Squad training

Students struggling with mental health have a resource they can tap into where they feel safe and heard.

25 minutes ago

FILE PHOTO of handcuffs and gavel...

Mary Culbertson

Ogden man arrested after ‘standing in window’ pointing restricted gun at officers, police say

An Ogden man was arrested after he was seen pointing a gun at officers while being restricted from possessing firearms. Officers were at his residence looking for missing children.

31 minutes ago

Northwest Airlines flight attendant Patti Moran (center, in a childhood photo) was secretly married...

Feliks Banel, KSL Podcasts

‘Unsolved Histories’ episode 6: The crew

The early 1960s was a different time, when female flight attendants were called “stewardesses” and weren’t allowed to be married, and the cockpit was the domain of only male aviators.

2 hours ago

After 16-year-old Brinley Bailey took a fall off a cliff while riding a dirt bike, costing her life...

Debbie Worthen

Community mourning the death of 16-year-old Utah girl after dirt bike fall

After 16-year-old Brinley Bailey took a fall off a cliff while riding a dirt bike, costing her life, her community is mourning the girl it loved.

2 hours ago

A group of high school athletes in Utah known as Utah Crew took home multiple first-place wins at t...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking out for the Good: Group of Utah rowing athletes take home multiple first-place wins

A group of high school athletes in Utah known as Utah Crew took home multiple first-place wins at the 54th annual Head of the Schuylkill Regatta.

4 hours ago

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man dies in accidental shooting in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City police say a man who had been drinking accidentally shot himself in the head Monday night, causing a fatal injury.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Ogden man arrested after ‘standing in window’ pointing restricted gun at officers, police say