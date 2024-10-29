Ogden man arrested after ‘standing in window’ pointing restricted gun at officers, police say

OGDEN — An Ogden man was arrested Sunday after police said he was seen pointing a gun at them through a window of his home when officers went there looking for multiple missing children.

According to arrest documents, the mother of the missing children called authorities on Sunday. She told them the only family member who lived in the area was Ioane Monroe Unutoa. When she described to them where he lived, the documents say officers recognized the man from “previous involvements.”

An officer responded to his home near Jefferson Avenue and 2nd Street, where a child answered the front door.

“As I was standing on the front porch, two large dogs emerged from an adjoining apartment and began quickly approaching me,” the arresting officer wrote. “In fear the dogs would attack me, I stepped inside the residence just enough to close the front door and separate myself from the dogs.”

After the officer made it into the home, Unutoa reacted, quickly yelling for the officer to “get the **** out,” the document said.

“I explained to Ioane why I stepped in and tried to apologize, but he continued being verbally hostile, telling me to ‘Get the **** out of his house,” the officer wrote.

The officer exited Unutoa’s home after he “slammed the front door behind me,” the officer said. Further, the officer tried to converse with Unutoa through an open window to explain he was searching for missing children, but Unutoa “kept being confrontational and slammed the window shut.”

The officer then said he called for backup to discuss the next steps in locating the missing children. When the backup officer arrived, the first officer then noticed Unutoa “standing in the window, holding a rifle while looking in the direction of officers,” court documents state. The backup officer also saw him in the window, and the officers called for him to drop the gun.

“He ignored this command and continued to linger at the window, looking around for approximately 20 to 30 seconds,” the officer wrote. “Ioane then closed the drapes over the window and officers lost sight of him.”

Later, officers ran a background check on Unutoa and found he had previously been convicted of aggravated assault in the state of Utah and therefore was restricted from owning or possessing firearms. A warrant was obtained and signed by a judge to search Unutoa’s home and seize any firearms.

On Saturday, the warrant was served at Unutoa’s home — officers found four guns, ammunition and firearm accessories, in addition to a “green leafy substance” that officers said was marijuana, small dried psilocybin mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

“All of the illegal drugs were located in unlocked containers where both children in the home could access them,” the document stated.

Unutoa was arrested and booked on four charges of possession of a dangerous weapon while restricted, second-degree felonies; two counts of child endangerment, third-degree felonies, and counts of possession of a controlled substance or paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.

At some point on Saturday or Sunday, the children were located, but court documents did not state how, or whether they were confirmed to be inside Unutoa’s home.