Arrest made in connection to Ogden Canyon crash that killed Utah CEO, his daughter

Oct 28, 2024, 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:09 pm

Two people were killed and three others were injured when an SUV collided with a bulldozer being tr...

Two people were killed and three others were injured when an SUV collided with a bulldozer being transported up Ogden Canyon on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — One man was arrested in connection to an Ogden Canyon crash that killed two people and injured three others and involved an SUV and a bulldozer that was being towed. The arrest was made over three months after the initial crash, which occurred on July 6.

The Utah company Lifetime Products came forward in the days after the crash, identifying the two victims who had died as the company’s CEO, Richard David Hendrickson, and his daughter Sally.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cam Roden, 52-year-old Michael John Love was arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

It was not made clear by authorities if Love had been driving a vehicle involved in the crash, or what potentially happened afterward to incur such charges. Further court documents were set to be filed after Love’s arrest Monday.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

Arrest made in connection to Ogden Canyon crash that killed Utah CEO, his daughter