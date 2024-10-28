2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 9: Welcome Back, Tetairoa McMillan

SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 has so much talent and picking the top players this week was a difficult task. However, familiar names populated the list again, with five of the six players making at least their second appearance.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley had a league-high 15 catches this week and is a top-six performer for the first time this year. While his 15 catches were a great day, it was only good enough for fourth this week.

There is the return of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan who had his second game this year of over 200 receiving yards, two-star and Heisman candidate Travis Hunter from Colorado had a stand-out day offensively and defensively.

Hunter’s teammate Shedeur Sanders balled out and his coach Deion Sanders questions why his son is not considered more for the Heisman Trophy.

Making back-to-back appearances comes from Baylor quarterback who had a week both in the air and on the ground.

The whole Week 9 list had so many to choose from and the honorable mention list goes deep, including five defenders being in consideration.

As usual, season-long results—now up to 36 total players—can be seen at the bottom of the post each week, and the scoring system is as follows.

First Place = Six Points

Second Place = Five Points

Third Place = Four Points

Fourth Place = Three Points

Fifth Place = Two Points

Sixth Place = One Point

Big 12 Football Week 9 Players Of The Week

1. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

T-Mac is back and claims the top spot for the second time all season. These are the only two times McMillian has made the list but he is tied for fourth overall in total points.

He has been somewhat quiet as the Wildcats are not living up to expectations, but anytime a receiver cracks 200 yards it is a special day. This is the second time this year he had over 200 yards catching the ball. This past week, he hauled in 10 catches for 202 yards and one touchdown, but in a losing effort to West Virginia.

Tetairoa McMillan’s ability to decelerate after the catch to evade pursuing defenders will never get old!pic.twitter.com/pKqGLlsR0j — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) October 26, 2024

2. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

The Bears quarterback is on the list for consecutive weeks with nearly 300 yards of total offense in the air on the ground and four total touchdowns. Robertson rushed for 73 and a long touchdown run and while he completed just 11 passes those went for 222 yards.

3. Travis Hunter, DB/WR, Colorado

Hunter is now the only player in the Big 12 history to be named both offensive and defensive player of the week. The Buffs are now bowl-eligible in part because Hunter caught two touchdowns for 153 yards. On defense, he also had four big pass breakups to get the win over Cincinnati.

Travis Hunter doesn’t make sense pic.twitter.com/AlDvzj542y — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) October 27, 2024

4. Brennan Presley, WR, Oklahoma State

A first-time entrant comes from Stillwater, Oklahoma. Presley led the conference with 15 catches this week for 185 yards and a score. However, that was not enough to snap Oklahoma State’s losing streak. The Cowboys have lost four in a row and are still winless in conference play.

Brennan Presley made magic happen pic.twitter.com/ZdRKBWCgQ2 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 26, 2024

5. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders had an incredible performance to get Colorado to six wins and going to a bowl game for the first time since 2020. He had three total touchdowns, including two to Hunter, plus a 1-yard quarterback sneak to go along with 323 passing yards.

Shedeur Sanders taking a big hit in the pocket while throwing a dime to Travis Hunter. You can’t convince me these guys aren’t NFL starters Day 1. pic.twitter.com/2Nwwt5QKfa — Real Friends & Football (@rff_football) October 27, 2024

6. Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State

Avery Johnson came up big in a rivalry win over Kansas with three total touchdowns. Johnson returned to his prowess on the ground by rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown. Through the air game, he had 253 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

It was just enough to get the win over the Jayhawks and accounted for all three touchdowns in the game for Kansas State.

Big 12 Football POTW Honorable Mentions:

Jake Retzlaff, QB, BYU – 16/24 for 228 passing yards, two touchdowns, 38 rushing yards, and one touchdown.

RJ Harvey, RB, UCF – 127 rushing yards, two touchdowns, two catches for 10 yards.

Isaiah Glasker, LB, BYU – Five tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, one interception, and one pass breakup.

Daylan Dotson, DE, UCF – Eight tackles, seven solo, two sacks, and three tackles for a loss.

Dawson Pendergrass, RB, Baylor – Six carries for 142 yards, tone touchdown, and one catch for eight yards.

Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State – 77 rushing yards for two touchdowns, four catches, and 15 yards.

Alan Bowman, QB, Oklahoma State – 359 passing yards for one touchdown and one interception.

Matt Jones, LB, Baylor – 12 tackles, 10 solo tackles, three tackles for a loss, and one sack.

Josh Hoover, QB, TCU – 344 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech – Nine catches for 140 yards.

Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech – 121 rushing yards and one touchdown.

C.J. Baskerville, DE, Texas Tech – Four tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and one interception.

Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah – Five catches for 113 yards and one touchdown.

Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Safety, Colorado – Eight tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack.

Season Results:

1. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado (24 points)

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (18 points)

3. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (14 points)

4. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (12 points)

4. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (12 points)

6. Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor (10 points)

7. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech (Nine Points)

8. Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State (Seven points)

9.. Caleb McCullough, DB, Arizona State (Six points)

9. Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas (Six Points)

9. Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State (Six points)

9. Alan Bowman, QB, Oklahoma State (Six points)

13. Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati (Five points)

13. Isaiah Glasker, LB, BYU (Five points)

13. A.J. Haulcy, DB, Houston (Four points)

13. Trey Rucker, S, Oklahoma State (Four points)

13. Cam Rising, QB, Utah (Four points)

13. Josh Hoover, TCU, QB (Four points)

13. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State (Four points)

20. Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas (Three points)

21. Brennan Presley, WR, Oklahoma State (Three points)

21. Darian Porter, DB, Iowa State (Three points)

23. Rocco Becht, QB. Iowa State (Two points)

23. Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona (Two points)

23. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (Two points)

23. DJ Giddins, RB, Kansas State (Two points)

23. Jack Bech, WR, TCU (Two points)

23. Jaylon Jackson, RB. Iowa State (Two points)

23. Carsen Hanson, RB, Iowa State (Two points)

23. Tyrin Bradley, Jr, LB, West Virginia (Two points)

31. Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech (One point)

31. Tao Johnson, S, Utah (One point)

31. A.J. McCarty, DB, Texas Tech (One point)

31. Zeon Chriss, QB, Houston (One point)

31. Micah Bernard, RB, Utah (One point)

31. Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech (One point)

Want more coverage of Big 12 Football? Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @JeremyMauss