Davis County Sheriff’s Office suspends search for missing K-9

FARMINGTON — The Davis County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it is suspending the search for a missing K-9.

Kash, a 1-year-old German shorthaired pointer, was reported missing on Oct. 22, after he ran off the night before and couldn’t be located.

“We have exhausted all ground and aerial searches. We have investigated every tip,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue to follow up on all leads. Information about Kash will remain available on social media and through flyers that have been passed out in the Farmington area, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This of course is not what we hoped for,” the post read. “We believe that someone may have him and does not realize he is a missing police K-9.”

At the time of his disappearance, according to the sheriff’s office, he was outside around 9 p.m. He then suddenly ran off toward some trails near a facility.

If you have information on Kash and his wherabouts, you are asked to call Davis Dispatch at 801-451-4150.