Real Salt Lake Set To Begin MLS Playoffs Campaign, Here’s How It Works

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- The 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are already underway with stand-alone games concluding throughout last week.

Real Salt Lake, who earned the #3 seed in the Western Conference and home-field advantage throughout the first round, will begin their post-season campaign at 7:00 p.m. MT on Tuesday, October 29, against Minnesota United FC.

Here’s your guide to following the Claret-and-Cobalt throughout the playoffs as the club looks to hoist the MLS Cup once again.

The bracket is locked and loaded for Round 1 of the Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs 🔒 pic.twitter.com/FLLXyL4GD0 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 24, 2024

How Do MSL Playoffs Work?

MLS has adopted a bracket format for their post-season tournament. The top nine teams from each conference advance to the playoffs based on regular season point totals with the 8th and 9th seen from each conference facing off in a do-or-die wildcard round. Wild card play has already concluded with Atlanta United FC advancing past CF Montréal on penalties and Vancouver Whitecaps FC axing Portland Timbers FC by a decisive score of 5-0.

WE’RE THROUGH TO THE NEXT ROUND ⏩#UniteThe404 pic.twitter.com/7JNI6naEkY — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) October 23, 2024

Dominating performance 💪@WhitecapsFC advance to play LAFC in the Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs. pic.twitter.com/T6t3shafx4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 24, 2024

MLS Playoffs First Round

Following the wild card round, teams are matched up top to bottom for the first of four rounds. Round one is a three-game series in which each team is guaranteed a home game with the higher seed hosting game 1 and the lower seed hosting game 2, returning to play on the higher seed’s home pitch if a third game becomes necessary. Each game will have a winner meaning no ties, and no aggregate score. If a game is still drawn at the end of full-time, no extra time will be played and the teams will immediately move on to a penalty shootout to decide the winner. The first team with two victories will move on to the Conference Semifinals.

MLS Playoffs Conference Semifinals

The Conference Semifinals will feature a solitary single-elimination match to determine who will move on to the Conference Finals. Semifinal matches, which will be hosted by the higher seed, will be played following the conclusion of the first round on November 10, exact dates are still TBD. In the Conference Semifinals, if teams are tied following full-time, the two sides will participate in two 15-minute extra time periods, followed by a penalty shootout if a winner is still not determined.

MLS Playoffs Conference Finals and MLS Cup Final

The Conference Finals and MLS Cup Final will both be single matches to be hosted by the higher seed. The same extra time rules from semifinal matches will apply.

First Round For Real Salt Lake

RSL’s first opponent on their playoff journey is Minnesota United FC. Minnesota finished 6th in the Western Conference standings with 52 points, sandwiched closely between Houston and Colorado.

Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United FC will face off in a best-of-3 series with games on October 29 at America First Field, November 2 at Allianz Field, and November 8 back at America First Field (if necessary).

The battle for the cup begins at the Riot 🏆 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 28, 2024

If Real Salt Lake win their series with Minnesota, they would move on to play either the LA Galaxy or their Rocky Mountain rivals the Colorado Rapids.

