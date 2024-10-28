What’s It Like To Make An NHL Debut With Utah Hockey Club?

SALT LAKE CITY – While the NHL is an unforgiving and unpredictable league in a lot of ways, it’s also a league of opportunity. For 20-year-old Maveric Lamoureux, opportunity came calling last week as his childhood dreams were realized and he was finally able to make his NHL debut with the Utah Hockey Club.

Maveric Lamoureux’s NHL dreams come true

Every young hockey player dreams of one day making it to the NHL. Whether it’s on the ice, the pond or in the street, young hockey players envision themselves suiting up, putting on an NHL sweater, stepping onto the ice, and hearing their name introduced for the first time.

For Lamoureux, that highly anticipated and dreamed of moment came true at the Delta Center last week against the Colorado Avalanche.

Ahead of his first appearance in the NHL, Lamoureux took his “rookie lap” which is a tradition in the NHL.

Before the team takes to the ice, they allow the rookie to take a few laps and get some shots on the net ahead of everyone else. This allows the player to have a moment alone to take it all in and appreciate the hard work they’ve done to get there.

“Pretty crazy. I wore that jersey in camp but it’s not the same as a first game. So definitely putting that jersey on felt special. Also, just walking out to the ice. I was kind of stressed, the goosebumps were there, and I was just really, really happy and excited…A lot was going on. It’s my first game, first shift, first warmup, first everything. Just a lot was going on, a lot of excitement. Finally living that, finally having that first game,” Lamoureux told KSL Sports.

“That was really something,” Lamoureux added. “I was really stressed before going on and then when I stepped on for the first time, just all the stress left. Just a big feeling got me, and everything went silent. I just skated around, saw my family, saw my girlfriend in the corner, had a big smile seeing them.”

The jump from AHL to NHL is significant

As you’d expect, jumping from one league to the next is an adjustment, especially for young Lamoureux who made his debut against the reigning league MVP Nathan MacKinnon and the rest of the Colorado Avalanche. While the speed and size of the AHL is comparable to the NHL, there are no superstars in the lower leagues which makes the NHL such a difficult place to survive.

“It’s a pretty big difference, especially playing against those guys. There’s no MacKinnon, there’s no Makar, there’s no Rantannen in the AHL. The speed, the size of guys is pretty much the same. But playing against those guys, they’re superstars. Even if you do everything you can to stop them, it’s still going to be really hard and they’re still going to find a way to pass it through you,” Lamoureux said.

Lamoureux impresses in first two games for Utah Hockey Club

Once his nerves calmed down, Lamoureux did what he does best on the ice and has been excellent in his first two appearances for the Utah Hockey Club.

In two games, Lamoureux has recorded two shots, three blocks, three hits and has a plus/minus of zero after being on the ice during a goal for and against.

He’s brought size, physicality, quick passing, a good stick and has been very reliable which has caught the attention of the coaching staff.

“He’s a big body, can skate, has a good stick, he has good touch with the puck, and a good shot. We didn’t see it enough yet, but he can shoot the puck hard. Happy about his first two games and we’ll go from there,” head coach Andre Tourigny said.

But that’s not enough for the young defenseman. While he’s pleased with his performances, he’s not satisfied and is doing everything he can to remain in the NHL rather than be sent back down.

“Definitely like my start, especially after the game against the Kings. I was more confident in my game, more patient with the puck. My gaps were better, I was more physical too, so I feel like it’s just building up. There’s a third game tonight so I’ve got to build on that,” Lamoureux told KSL Sports.

“I don’t want to just come here and play one or two games and then go down or be a scratch,” Lamoureux added. “I definitely want to play every game I’m in. I want to stay in the NHL as long as I can, I want to end the season here, and I feel like if I keep doing what I’m doing, I’m putting chance on my side.”

While it remains to be seen if Lamoureux will remain with the club after his call-up, he is doing everything he can to show he belongs. Two games are a small sample size, but he’s looked confident, never been rattled, made smart plays, helped out defensively and given the coaches every reason to hang onto him for the time being.

