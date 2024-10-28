On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Strangers form human chain to lift injured ATV driver to safety

Oct 28, 2024, 5:31 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

MOAB — A group of strangers came together to help an ATV driver who was seriously hurt after crashing at a popular off-roading spot on Saturday afternoon.

Scott Huntsman said he and his wife were on the Hells Gate Trail, just north of Moab, when he saw the accident involving a man and an ATV. They’ve seen accidents on the trails, but none as severe as this one.

“We could tell immediately that this young man who had been involved in this accident was in pretty bad shape,” Huntsman said.

First responders and bystanders rushing to the crash to help the man.

First responders and bystanders rushing to the crash to help the man. (Courtesy Scott Huntsman)

The Huntsmans said it looked like the man had fallen on his back and head. An air ambulance was called in to transport the man out of the area, but it was forced to land in the narrow area where the accident happened.

“It became pretty obvious that being able to move this young man and being able to get him down the hill and into this chopper to be able to go to the hospital was going to be a challenge of its own,” Huntsman said.

He said first responders called on bystanders to form a human chain to reach the boy.

“If you were on the top, then you kind of climbed up on the side of the rock and down back to the bottom and become part of that chain again,” Huntsman said.

The group forming the chain and carrying the hurt man down the slope to the helicopter.

The group forming the chain and carrying the hurt man down the slope to the helicopter. (Courtesy Scott Huntsman)

First responders and bystanders were careful not to jostle the boy and potentially worsen his injuries.

“He appeared to be a young man in his maybe late 20s,” Huntsman said. “He was conscious at that time. He was thanking everybody as we were passing him down. He was worried about his dog. We believe he was just down there by himself.”

Video of the rescue shows the helicopter clipping trees on its way out of the narrow space. Huntsman said the pilot landed again at a higher spot to check the blades.

The group loading in the hurt man into the helicopter.

The group loading the hurt man into the helicopter. (Courtesy Scott Huntsman)

Huntsman commended first responders for their direction and skills.

“We had no idea who this gentleman was, but it didn’t matter. We came together. We were going to get him rescued and off there as safely and precisely as we could,” he said.

The Huntsmans said the man was flown to a hospital in Grand Junction and wanted him to know that a lot of people were praying and rooting for him to recover.

“We promote good stewardship on the trails, everybody just getting along with each other on the trails, helping each other out,” Huntsman said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Bystanders and first responders in Hells Gate forming a human-chain to get a hurt ATV rider out of ...

Shelby Lofton

Strangers form human chain to lift injured ATV driver to safety

A group of strangers came together to help an ATV driver who was seriously hurt after crashing at a popular off-roading spot on Saturday afternoon. 

5 hours ago

Dog daycare Moab National Bark caught fire, killing two dogs on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (Shawnell Co...

Carlysle Price

Two dogs killed in dog daycare fire

Two dogs were killed in a fire, and a third was rescued at a dog daycare Sunday.

5 hours ago

A light on top of a police car...

Mark Jones

One person arrested following police pursuit in Juab County

One person is in custody following a police pursuit in Juab County on Saturday.

2 days ago

A 25-year-old Kaysville man died Friday evening in a paragliding accident near Willard Peak, accord...

Mark Jones

Kaysville man killed in paragliding accident near Willard Peak

A 25-year-old Kaysville man died Friday evening in a paragliding accident near Willard Peak, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.

2 days ago

emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

Five people injured in electrical accident, fire chief says

Five people were injured in an apparent electrocution accident at a building at 4837 West 2400 South in West Valley City Saturday morning.

2 days ago

Salt Lake City police directing traffic away from the crash on State Street and 1160 South on Oct. ...

Michael Houck

Man sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on State Street, police say

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital with "potentially critical injuries" after being hit by a car Friday night, police say.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Strangers form human chain to lift injured ATV driver to safety