Strangers form human chain to lift injured ATV driver to safety

MOAB — A group of strangers came together to help an ATV driver who was seriously hurt after crashing at a popular off-roading spot on Saturday afternoon.

Scott Huntsman said he and his wife were on the Hells Gate Trail, just north of Moab, when he saw the accident involving a man and an ATV. They’ve seen accidents on the trails, but none as severe as this one.

“We could tell immediately that this young man who had been involved in this accident was in pretty bad shape,” Huntsman said.

The Huntsmans said it looked like the man had fallen on his back and head. An air ambulance was called in to transport the man out of the area, but it was forced to land in the narrow area where the accident happened.

“It became pretty obvious that being able to move this young man and being able to get him down the hill and into this chopper to be able to go to the hospital was going to be a challenge of its own,” Huntsman said.

He said first responders called on bystanders to form a human chain to reach the boy.

“If you were on the top, then you kind of climbed up on the side of the rock and down back to the bottom and become part of that chain again,” Huntsman said.

First responders and bystanders were careful not to jostle the boy and potentially worsen his injuries.

“He appeared to be a young man in his maybe late 20s,” Huntsman said. “He was conscious at that time. He was thanking everybody as we were passing him down. He was worried about his dog. We believe he was just down there by himself.”

Video of the rescue shows the helicopter clipping trees on its way out of the narrow space. Huntsman said the pilot landed again at a higher spot to check the blades.

Huntsman commended first responders for their direction and skills.

“We had no idea who this gentleman was, but it didn’t matter. We came together. We were going to get him rescued and off there as safely and precisely as we could,” he said.

The Huntsmans said the man was flown to a hospital in Grand Junction and wanted him to know that a lot of people were praying and rooting for him to recover.

“We promote good stewardship on the trails, everybody just getting along with each other on the trails, helping each other out,” Huntsman said.