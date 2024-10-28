On the Site:
SEG+ Introduces Multi-View To Watch Jazz, Utah Hockey Games Simultaneously

Oct 28, 2024, 4:24 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – One of the biggest issues with SEG+, the streaming service that carries Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games, has been addressed according to Ryan Smith.

A multi-view option has been added for fans who want to keep up with Utah’s NBA and NHL teams when they play at the same time.

The feature is in beta which means there may still be some kinks to work out but the change will be welcomed by Utah sports fans regardless.

In addition to the new feature, Smith announced that SEG+ will be free for mobile and web users this week.

During that time, the Jazz and Utah Hockey Club will play a combined seven games. Both teams will hit the road for games at 8:00 p.m. (MDT) on Saturday.

The pricing for the SEG+ streaming service includes a combined annual package of $174.99 that includes 150+ live Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games along with other behind-the-scenes features.

Fans can also subscribe to just Utah Hockey Club games for an annual fee of $69.99 or $14.99 monthly.

Streaming access to Jazz games exclusively will cost fans $125.50 yearly, or a monthly fee of $19.99.

Ryan Smith Vows To Make Streaming Jazz, Utah Hockey Club Easier

Fans in the state of Utah were able to watch both the Utah Jazz and the Utah Hockey Club record wins on Thursday night on SEG+, the streaming service that carries each team’s games.

But there was one problem.

Fans who wanted to watch both games on the streaming service had to pick between the Jazz or hockey and exit from the game they were watching in order to check on the other.

After experiencing the conundrum firsthand, Ryan Smith, the chairman of the Smith Entertainment Group which runs SEG+ says he wants to find a solution to the problem.

“SEG+ was awesome tonight. Went from TV, to Mobile, to IPad during both games while running kiddos around,” Smith posted. “That being said… We’ve got to make it easier for users to switch between Jazz/Hockey for the 26 times we’re on the same night…”

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

