SEG+ Introduces Multi-View To Watch Jazz, Utah Hockey Games Simultaneously

SALT LAKE CITY – One of the biggest issues with SEG+, the streaming service that carries Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games, has been addressed according to Ryan Smith.

A multi-view option has been added for fans who want to keep up with Utah’s NBA and NHL teams when they play at the same time.

Follow up: Launching Multi-View games in beta tonight on SEG+ For Mobile & Web only: SEG+ is free this week. https://t.co/96Q8PewjaK pic.twitter.com/1UKLAKoslJ — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) October 28, 2024

The feature is in beta which means there may still be some kinks to work out but the change will be welcomed by Utah sports fans regardless.

In addition to the new feature, Smith announced that SEG+ will be free for mobile and web users this week.

During that time, the Jazz and Utah Hockey Club will play a combined seven games. Both teams will hit the road for games at 8:00 p.m. (MDT) on Saturday.

The pricing for the SEG+ streaming service includes a combined annual package of $174.99 that includes 150+ live Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games along with other behind-the-scenes features.

Fans can also subscribe to just Utah Hockey Club games for an annual fee of $69.99 or $14.99 monthly.

Streaming access to Jazz games exclusively will cost fans $125.50 yearly, or a monthly fee of $19.99.

Ryan Smith Vows To Make Streaming Jazz, Utah Hockey Club Easier

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL