Jazz Face Mavericks In Road Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look for their first win of the season as they travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Monday night.

The Jazz are 0-2 to open the year with both losses coming at home.

The Mavericks are 1-1 on the season, coming off a loss on the road to the Phoenix Suns.

Jazz Look To Fix Shooting Against Mavericks

The Jazz were blown out by the Golden State Warriors 127-86 on Friday night.

The team shot just 31 percent from the floor, tied for the 12th-worst shooting performance in franchise history, and fell to 0-15 all-time when failing to reach 32 percent.

Lauri Markkanen shot 4-17 from the floor, Collin Sexton was 4-13, and Keyonte George was 4-12.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for George who is now shooting 7-30 from the floor to open the season, including 3-16 inside the arc.

The guard shot 48 percent from the floor and 44 percent from three in four preseason appearances, but hasn’t been able to recreate that success in the Jazz’s first two games.

Through two games, the Jazz own the second-worst offensive rating in the NBA at 101.0, the third-worst defensive rating at 121.6, and the worst overall net rating at -20.7.

Jazz Injuries

Isaiah Collier – Out – Hamstring

Johnny Juzang – Out – Thumb

Drew Eubanks – Questionable – Illness

Mavericks Injuries

Dante Exum – Out – Wrist

Maxi Klieber – Out – Hamstring

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Mavericks

The Jazz will travel to face the Dallas Mavericks at 6:30 p.m. MST on Monday. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

