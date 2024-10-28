Two dogs killed in dog daycare fire

MOAB — Two dogs were killed in a fire, and a third was rescued at a dog daycare Sunday.

At approximately 11:07 a.m., the Moab Valley Fire Protection District was called to a fire at Moab National Bark, according to fire chief TJ Brewer.

At the time of the fire, the dog daycare was reportedly holding three dogs, and no people were present.

Brewer said within four minutes of arrival, firefighters removed all three dogs from the flames. Two dogs were reportedly killed in the fire, and a third dog was successfully revived.

The fire was cleared at approximately 1:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the fire district.

The fire caused extensive damage, Brewer said, but there was no estimate of the cost of damages at the time of publication. Moab National Bark is now closed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.