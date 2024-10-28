DJ & PK’s Best Utah/BYU Rivalry Moments: Utah’s Game-Winning Field Goal In Provo

On the Site:
Oct 28, 2024, 4:33 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – With the long-awaited Utah and BYU Football matchup quickly approaching, DJ & PK decided to look back at some of the best moments in the history of the rivalry.

Coming in at No. 10, Chris Yergensen’s game-winning field goal in Cougar country.

Utah’s Game-Winner Makes It Competitive

Leading up to the fateful November matchup in 1993, the Utes had lost 18 of the last 20 games against the Cougars and hadn’t picked up a win in Provo since 1971.

As the 6-5 Utah Football team entered Cougar Stadium, it was fair to assume that hopes were low.

Regardless, Utah led 14-3 after the first and 17-10 at halftime. Motivated by the looming rivalry loss, BYU turned up the heat after the break.

They held Utah to just a field goal in the third and tied the game at 17 going into the final quarter.

The Utes and Cougs traded scores in the fourth until the score sat at 31-31. Utah was left with less than a minute on the clock to go down the field and steal the win.

When the BYU defense held strong and got the Utah offense on a fourth down, the Utes opted for a 55-yard field goal.

Utah’s kicker, Chris Yergensen, had a career-long of 51 and had already missed three field goals and an extra point earlier in the game. The 55-yarder was a long shot both literally and figuratively.

However, he stepped up to the spot with all the confidence in the world and drilled it. As the clock expired, Utes fans in Provo stormed the field and went straight for the goalpost.

After the game, BYU defensive lineman Lenny Gomes gave an all-time rivalry quote.

“Typical Utah BS. All those (Utes) think that’s all there is to life. But when I’m making $50,000-$60,000 a year, they’ll be pumping my gas. They’re low-class losers.”

Yergensen’s game-winner is far from the best play or highlight from the rivalry. But it had major implications, swinging the pendulum in Utah’s favor for the first time.

Before the 1993 matchup, the Cougars had won 18 of the last 20 matchups. Since then, Utah has gone 17-9 against BYU.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

