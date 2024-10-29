Inmate charged with killing parents now accused of striking 2 officers

On the Site:
Oct 28, 2024, 7:02 PM | Updated: 7:06 pm

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


HURRICANE — An inmate charged with killing her parents in June near St. George is now accused of striking two guards.

According to a corrections officer, Mia Bailey was refusing to comply with staff at Purgatory Correctional Facility when she hit a guard in the face.

“Inmate Bailey was secured and placed in handcuffs,” court documents said. Bailey was then moved for closer observation and was then compliant while being moved. Bailey is then said to have kicked a sergeant in the knee.

“Inmate Bailey was escorted to the ground and secured,” documents state. Bailey was then transferred and secured.

Bailey is accused of brutally killing her parents in their home and faces 10 first-degree felonies. The state has already declared it will not seek the death penalty.

Bailey also faces charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and six counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, all first-degree felonies; and one more count of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Bailey legally had her name and gender changed last year in 5th District Court, according to court records.

Bailey is accused of driving to the home of her parents, Joseph and Gail Bailey, in the city of Washington in Utah’s Washington County on June 18. Investigators said she walked in uninvited and immediately shot her parents multiple times.

Aggravated murder is punishable by a prison term not less than 25 years and may be for life, or for life in prison without parole.

Mia Bailey allegedly told police “that she did not have remorse for her actions and that she would not change what she had done. Mia stated, ‘I would do it again. I hate them,’” according to a police booking affidavit. “Mia told officers that she went to the residence with the intent to kill her parents.”

