Utah Jazz Vs. Dallas Mavericks Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are down in the Lone Star state for the first road game of the 2024-25 season against the Dallas Mavericks.

After opening the season with two losses at home, Utah looks to get into the win column for the first time this year. However, it will be no small task against the reigning Western Conference champs.

Check back here for live updates from American Airlines Center!

First Quarter

His shot hasn’t gone in the last 5 quarters, but you’re seeing noticeable improvement on the offensive end from Taylor Hendricks. Spaces well, makes smart passes driving to the rim, battling for offensive boards. A lot of ways to impact winning that aren’t dribble-based. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.