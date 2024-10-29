Walker Kessler, Taylor Hendricks Give-And-Go To Set Up Alley-Oop Slam

DALLAS – In the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, two of the Utah Jazz’s young bigs connected on a highlight alley-oop play.

Walker Kessler found Taylor Hendricks on a backdoor cut and got the ball right back for a big slam.

In the opening quarter, Hendricks couldn’t find the bottom of the net but did the other things with two assists and an offensive rebound.

Kessler got off to a great start in Dallas. He had four points, four rebounds, a steal, and a block in his first nine minutes on the court.

Despite the contributions from Kessler and the other starters, the Jazz trailed 27-19 after one.

Other than the easy looks at the rim, Utah struggled mightily from the field in the first.

Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton were the leading scorers with five points a piece.

Jazz Go South To Face Mavericks In Road Opener

The Utah Jazz will look for their first win of the season as they travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Monday night.

The Jazz are 0-2 to open the year with both losses coming at home. The Mavericks are 1-1 on the season, coming off a loss on the road to the Phoenix Suns.

Utah got blown out by the Golden State Warriors 127-86 on Friday night.

The team shot just 31 percent from the floor, tied for the 12th-worst shooting performance in franchise history, and fell to 0-15 all-time when failing to reach 32 percent.

Lauri Markkanen shot 4-17 from the floor, Collin Sexton was 4-13, and Keyonte George was 4-12.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for George who is now shooting 7-30 from the floor to open the season, including 3-16 inside the arc.

The guard shot 48 percent from the floor and 44 percent from three in four preseason appearances, but hasn’t been able to recreate that success in the Jazz’s first two games.

Through two games, the Jazz own the second-worst offensive rating in the NBA at 101.0, the third-worst defensive rating at 121.6, and the worst overall net rating at -20.7.

