On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

US airlines are required to refund you for a canceled flight automatically

Oct 28, 2024, 7:47 PM

Airlines in the United States are now required to give passengers cash refunds if their flight is s...

Airlines in the United States are now required to give passengers cash refunds if their flight is significantly delayed or canceled, even if that person does not explicitly ask for a refund. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY PETE MUNTEAN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Airlines in the United States are now required to give passengers cash refunds if their flight is significantly delayed or canceled, even if that person does not explicitly ask for a refund.

The Department of Transportation says the final federal rule requiring that airlines dole out refunds — not vouchers — went into effect Monday. The major change is being implemented only a month before the start of what is likely to be a huge holiday travel season.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made the announcement on X after he first presented the proposed rule back in April. “Today, our automatic refund rule goes into full effect,” Buttigieg posted. “Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them—without headaches or haggling.”

The new rule mandates that refunds are automatically processed by an airline if a passenger’s flight is “canceled or significantly changed, and they do not accept the significantly changed flight, rebooking on an alternative flight, or alternative compensation.”

The Department of Transportation says airlines must then refund a passenger within seven business days if they bought a ticket on a credit card and within 20 calendar days if they used another form of payment.

The move has faced pushback from the airline industry. In July, Buttigieg told airlines that they must make clear to passengers when they are entitled to a refund.

In a statement, industry lobby Airlines for America said, “we support the automatic refund rule and are happy to accommodate customers with a refund when they choose not to be rebooked.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - This undated image provided by GreatCollections shows a 1975 proof set dime mistakenly made ...

The Associated Press

Rare dime bought by Ohio farm family and hidden for decades fetches $500,000 at auction

An extraordinarily rare dime whose whereabouts had remained a mystery since the late 1970s has sold for just over $500,000.

2 hours ago

Airlines in the United States are now required to give passengers cash refunds if their flight is s...

Pete Muntean, CNN

US airlines are required to refund you for a canceled flight automatically

Airlines in the United States are now required to give passengers cash refunds if their flight is significantly delayed or canceled, even if that person does not explicitly ask for a refund.

2 hours ago

Target is releasing a $20 Thanksgiving meal for four people, its cheapest price ever. (Mario Tama/G...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Target releases its cheapest-ever Thanksgiving meal deal

Target is lowering the price of its Thanksgiving meal bundle, adding to the roughly 8,000 products that have been discounted as it attempts to attract inflation-weary shoppers during the holiday season.

7 hours ago

FILE - Stavros Papantoniadis, owner of Stash's Pizza, a Boston sanitary grade certificate after ins...

Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

Boston pizza shop owner sentenced to prison for threatening workers with deportation

The owner of two Boston-area pizza shops convicted of forced labor for using physical violence and threats of reprisal or deportation against employees living in the country illegally has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

8 hours ago

The Supreme Court is seen on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Washington....

Matthew Barakat and Mark Sherman, Associated Press

Virginia asks US Supreme Court to reinstate removals of 1,600 voter registrations

Virginia has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene to allow the state to remove roughly 1,600 voters from its rolls that it believes are noncitizens.

10 hours ago

Authorities are investigating fires in ballot drop boxes in Oregon and Washington. (Portland Police...

Nicole Chavez, CNN

Ballot drop box fires under investigation in Oregon, Washington

Federal authorities are investigating fires at two ballot boxes reported Monday morning in the Portland, Oregon, area.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

US airlines are required to refund you for a canceled flight automatically