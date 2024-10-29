John Collins Rises Up For Tomahawk Dunk Over Dallas Defenders

DALLAS – Utah Jazz forward John Collins showed off his hops with a nasty one-hand dunk in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Collins took Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford off the dribble from the left wing and went straight for the rim.

Collins is known for his displays of athleticism and the one-hander in Dallas promises to be the first of many this season.

In the first half, he posted five points and three rebounds. For Collins and the rest of the Jazz roster, efficiency was a struggle.

Collins shot 2/6 but somehow his 33 percent from the field was better than Utah as a whole.

The Jazz failed to reach the 30 percent threshold as a team in the first half.

However, they managed to keep it close with the Mavericks by locking it down on defense.

Jazz Go South To Face Mavericks In Road Opener

The Utah Jazz will look for their first win of the season as they travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Monday night.

The Jazz are 0-2 to open the year with both losses coming at home. The Mavericks are 1-1 on the season, coming off a loss on the road to the Phoenix Suns.

Utah got blown out by the Golden State Warriors 127-86 on Friday night.

The team shot just 31 percent from the floor, tied for the 12th-worst shooting performance in franchise history, and fell to 0-15 all-time when failing to reach 32 percent.

Lauri Markkanen shot 4-17 from the floor, Collin Sexton was 4-13, and Keyonte George was 4-12.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for George who is now shooting 7-30 from the floor to open the season, including 3-16 inside the arc.

The guard shot 48 percent from the floor and 44 percent from three in four preseason appearances, but hasn’t been able to recreate that success in the Jazz’s first two games.

Through two games, the Jazz own the second-worst offensive rating in the NBA at 101.0, the third-worst defensive rating at 121.6, and the worst overall net rating at -20.7.

