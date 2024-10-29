On the Site:
Dylan Guenther Back To Scoring Ways, Gives UHC Lead

Oct 28, 2024, 7:52 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- Utah Hockey Club’s young superstar Dylan Guenther got back to his scoring ways to give UHC an early lead against the San Jose Sharks.

After a scorching hot start to the inaugural season with five goals in the first three games, Guenther went on a bit of a scoring drought, going goalless for six games. During the slump, however, Guenther still contributed with two assists.

With just over ten minutes gone in the first period, Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther found themselves in their offensive zone outmatched and surrounded by four sharks. Keller turned toward goal but dumped it off to Guenther at the last second. Guenther gathered and beat Blackwood top shelf stick side for his team-leading sixth goal of the season.

Guenther’s goal gave Utah a 1-0 lead

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Hockey Club? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Lamoureux impresses in first two games for Utah Hockey Club

Once his nerves calmed down, Lamoureux did what he does best on the ice and has been excellent in his first two appearances for the Utah Hockey Club.

In two games, Lamoureux has recorded two shots, three blocks, three hits and has a plus/minus of zero after being on the ice during a goal for and against.

He’s brought size, physicality, quick passing, a good stick and has been very reliable which has caught the attention of the coaching staff.

Related: Offensive Woes Continue For Utah Hockey Club In Loss to Colorado Avalanche

“He’s a big body, can skate, has a good stick, he has good touch with the puck, and a good shot. We didn’t see it enough yet, but he can shoot the puck hard. Happy about his first two games and we’ll go from there,” head coach Andre Tourigny said.

But that’s not enough for the young defenseman. While he’s pleased with his performances, he’s not satisfied and is doing everything he can to remain in the NHL rather than be sent back down.

“Definitely like my start, especially after the game against the Kings. I was more confident in my game, more patient with the puck. My gaps were better, I was more physical too, so I feel like it’s just building up. There’s a third game tonight so I’ve got to build on that,” Lamoureux told KSL Sports.

“I don’t want to just come here and play one or two games and then go down or be a scratch,” Lamoureux added. “I definitely want to play every game I’m in. I want to stay in the NHL as long as I can, I want to end the season here, and I feel like if I keep doing what I’m doing, I’m putting chance on my side.”

While it remains to be seen if Lamoureux will remain with the club after his call-up, he is doing everything he can to show he belongs. Two games are a small sample size, but he’s looked confident, never been rattled, made smart plays, helped out defensively and given the coaches every reason to hang onto him for the time being.

KSL Sports

