Matias Maccelli Scores First Utah Hockey Club Goal for 2-0 Lead

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- Just a few minutes after Dylan Guenther’s opening goal, the Utah Hockey Club added to their lead with a milestone marker for Matias Maccelli.

With just about three and a half minutes remaining in the first period, Utah was possessing the puck in the offensive zone, putting continuous pressure on the San Jose Sharks. The puck squirted out to the blue line where Nick Schmaltz pushed the puck along to Ian Cole who sent a long-range shot toward net. Mackenzie Blackwood stood in his crease and blocked the attempt with his shoulder.

The puck fell in front of the net and Maccelli hustled to get to it. He fell to his knees but did not hesitate, sending the puck toward the net when it touched his stick. Good things happen when you are able to catch the defense off guard, and that Maccelli did, sending it through Blackwood’s six-hole to give the Utah Hockey Club a 2-0 lead.

Matias Maccelli was rewarded for his effort with his first goal in a Utah Hockey Club sweater.

Thats a beauty. Wins positioning and scores from his knees off a rebound? Yeah, thats impressive.#UtahHC https://t.co/i1kJhFGzM6 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 29, 2024

Lamoureux impresses in first two games for Utah Hockey Club

Once his nerves calmed down, Lamoureux did what he does best on the ice and has been excellent in his first two appearances for the Utah Hockey Club.

In two games, Lamoureux has recorded two shots, three blocks, three hits and has a plus/minus of zero after being on the ice during a goal for and against.

He’s brought size, physicality, quick passing, a good stick and has been very reliable which has caught the attention of the coaching staff.

“He’s a big body, can skate, has a good stick, he has good touch with the puck, and a good shot. We didn’t see it enough yet, but he can shoot the puck hard. Happy about his first two games and we’ll go from there,” head coach Andre Tourigny said.

But that’s not enough for the young defenseman. While he’s pleased with his performances, he’s not satisfied and is doing everything he can to remain in the NHL rather than be sent back down.

“Definitely like my start, especially after the game against the Kings. I was more confident in my game, more patient with the puck. My gaps were better, I was more physical too, so I feel like it’s just building up. There’s a third game tonight so I’ve got to build on that,” Lamoureux told KSL Sports.

“I don’t want to just come here and play one or two games and then go down or be a scratch,” Lamoureux added. “I definitely want to play every game I’m in. I want to stay in the NHL as long as I can, I want to end the season here, and I feel like if I keep doing what I’m doing, I’m putting chance on my side.”

While it remains to be seen if Lamoureux will remain with the club after his call-up, he is doing everything he can to show he belongs. Two games are a small sample size, but he’s looked confident, never been rattled, made smart plays, helped out defensively and given the coaches every reason to hang onto him for the time being.