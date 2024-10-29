Taylor Hendricks Taken Out On Stretcher Following Leg Injury In Dallas

DALLAS – Utah Jazz sophomore forward Taylor Hendricks suffered a gruesome right leg injury in the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Hendricks was jogging in the open court and fell to the floor with no contact.

Taylor Hendricks has suffered a devastating right ankle injury. Very tough situation for the @utahjazz second year forward who had gotten off to a very good start to the season. #takenote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

Hendricks’ sophomore season had begun with him in a starting role.

Through the first two games, the UCF product had averaged six points, six rebounds, two steals, and 1.5 blocks.

Already an impressive defender as a rookie, Hendricks had emerged as a top defender on the Jazz in year two.

Looks like a broken right leg for Taylor Hendricks. He was running down the floor, stepped strangely and fell onto his leg and it just bent poorly. Freak injury. #takenote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

American Airlines Center went from lively to silent as Hendricks went down midway through the third quarter.

Keyonte George, Walker Kessler, and the rest of the Jazz team were visibly distraught seeing their teammate helped off the court.

Early signs point to a long recovery process for Hendricks. Specifics on his injury and a timetable will likely come in the next few days.

Taylor Hendricks (right ankle) will not return tonight. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 29, 2024

Jazz Go South To Face Mavericks In Road Opener

The Utah Jazz will look for their first win of the season as they travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Monday night.

The Jazz are 0-2 to open the year with both losses coming at home. The Mavericks are 1-1 on the season, coming off a loss on the road to the Phoenix Suns.

Utah got blown out by the Golden State Warriors 127-86 on Friday night.

The team shot just 31 percent from the floor, tied for the 12th-worst shooting performance in franchise history, and fell to 0-15 all-time when failing to reach 32 percent.

Lauri Markkanen shot 4-17 from the floor, Collin Sexton was 4-13, and Keyonte George was 4-12.

The @utahjazz cold shooting night doomed them against the @warriors. And, early in the season, the starters have jelled, the second-unit has not. #TakeNote https://t.co/kXra6mDCk0 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 26, 2024

It’s been a difficult start to the season for George who is now shooting 7-30 from the floor to open the season, including 3-16 inside the arc.

The guard shot 48 percent from the floor and 44 percent from three in four preseason appearances, but hasn’t been able to recreate that success in the Jazz’s first two games.

Through two games, the Jazz own the second-worst offensive rating in the NBA at 101.0, the third-worst defensive rating at 121.6, and the worst overall net rating at -20.7.

