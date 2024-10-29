UHC’s Liam O’Brien Hypes Up Crowed, Dropping The Gloves Versus San Jose

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- In a bit of a sluggish start to the first period against the San Jose Sharks, the Utah Hockey Club was in desperate need of a shot of adrenaline after only mustering one shot on goal in the first eight minutes.

After it was announced that Josh Doan would be assigned back to AHL side Tucson Roadrunners, Liam O’Brien was poised to make his return to the lineup. Spicy Tuna wasted no time doing what he does best.

With just over 12 minutes remaining in the first period, Liam O’Brien and Givani Smith dropped the gloves. Smith had the size advantage but that was no concern for O’Brien. Smith latched on first, getting a jab in with his right hand. The two traded several swings that did not connect as they spun in circles. The action sent O’Brien’s helmet flying, leaving Brian without a lid. Tuna swung one more time, making glancing contact before the two fell to the ice and were separated by the linesman.

Not the greatest fight but it got the crowd going. The guys really started spinning there 😅 https://t.co/MLeNBWnGW3 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 29, 2024

Both players were sent to the box.

Shortly after the tussle, Utah took advantage of the momentum as Dylan Guenther scored, giving UHC the lead.

Lamoureux impresses in first two games for Utah Hockey Club

Once his nerves calmed down, Lamoureux did what he does best on the ice and has been excellent in his first two appearances for the Utah Hockey Club.

In two games, Lamoureux has recorded two shots, three blocks, three hits and has a plus/minus of zero after being on the ice during a goal for and against.

He’s brought size, physicality, quick passing, a good stick and has been very reliable which has caught the attention of the coaching staff.

“He’s a big body, can skate, has a good stick, he has good touch with the puck, and a good shot. We didn’t see it enough yet, but he can shoot the puck hard. Happy about his first two games and we’ll go from there,” head coach Andre Tourigny said.

But that’s not enough for the young defenseman. While he’s pleased with his performances, he’s not satisfied and is doing everything he can to remain in the NHL rather than be sent back down.

“Definitely like my start, especially after the game against the Kings. I was more confident in my game, more patient with the puck. My gaps were better, I was more physical too, so I feel like it’s just building up. There’s a third game tonight so I’ve got to build on that,” Lamoureux told KSL Sports.

“I don’t want to just come here and play one or two games and then go down or be a scratch,” Lamoureux added. “I definitely want to play every game I’m in. I want to stay in the NHL as long as I can, I want to end the season here, and I feel like if I keep doing what I’m doing, I’m putting chance on my side.”

While it remains to be seen if Lamoureux will remain with the club after his call-up, he is doing everything he can to show he belongs. Two games are a small sample size, but he’s looked confident, never been rattled, made smart plays, helped out defensively and given the coaches every reason to hang onto him for the time being.