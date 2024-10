Utah Jazz Remain Winless As Shooting Struggles Lead To Loss In Dallas

SALT LAKE CITY โ€“ The Utah Jazz fell to 0-3 on the season with a 110-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Monday.

The Jazz were in striking distance for most of the night at American Airlines Center. However, a devastating injury to Tayor Hendricks in the third quarter derailed the team. The game was still close down the stretch but morale was clearly at an all-time low.

Utah will return home for a quick turnaround against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

First Quarter

His shot hasnโ€™t gone in the last 5 quarters, but youโ€™re seeing noticeable improvement on the offensive end from Taylor Hendricks. Spaces well, makes smart passes driving to the rim, battling for offensive boards. A lot of ways to impact winning that arenโ€™t dribble-based. โ€” Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

With 2:07 left in the first quarter the @utahjazz trail the @dallasmavs 21-14. Jazz poor shooting has carried over from Friday night having hit just 6-23 shots to open the game. #Takenote pic.twitter.com/iWzGyYFPlZ โ€” KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2024

RELATED: Walker Kessler, Taylor Hendricks Give-And-Go To Set Up Alley-Oop Slam

After one the @utahjazz trail the @dalalsmavs 27-19. Jazz shoot 27 percent from the floor and 22 percent from three in the opening frame. #takenote pic.twitter.com/oH4ziyVNBU โ€” KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2024

Second Quarter

RELATED: John Collins Rises Up For Tomahawk Dunk Over Dallas Defenders

Keyonte George is now 8-38 from the floor to start the year. 4-20 on twos (20%) and 4-18 from three (22%). Doesnโ€™t seem to be a lot of confidence in the shot leaving his hand after a stellar preseason. โ€” Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

Keyonte followed this with his best sequence of the season blowing up an alley-oop, then gets the running layup going the other direction. Respect the game and it will respect you. https://t.co/jsqJ7mzMb7 โ€” Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

coast to coast in the home state ๐Ÿ˜‰๐Ÿ”‘ pic.twitter.com/5pTzDqUYWk โ€” Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 29, 2024

I do think Keyonte George had gotten a very tough whistle early in the season. At his age he just doesnโ€™t get the calls the leagueโ€™s stars do. He is responsible for adjusting to the way he is officiated, but with a few more calls these numbers wouldnโ€™t be so stark. โ€” Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

At the break the @utahjazz trail the @dallasmavs 49-43. Not a terrible half for the Jazz despite some ugly stretches. Much improved effort in quarter two. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xVfuiyQx4S โ€” KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2024

Third Quarter

Taylor Hendricks has suffered a devastating right ankle injury. Very tough situation for the @utahjazz second year forward who had gotten off to a very good start to the season. #takenote | @kslsports โ€” Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

Looks like a broken right leg for Taylor Hendricks. He was running down the floor, stepped strangely and fell onto his leg and it just bent poorly. Freak injury. #takenote | @kslsports โ€” Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

Keyonte George is in full-on tears on the sideline after the Taylor Hendricks injury. Difficult scene for the @utahjazz bench. Clear Walker Kessler has also been emotional. Everyone is shaken up. #takenote | @kslsports โ€” Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

RELATED: Taylor Hendricks Taken Out On Stretcher Following Leg Injury In Dallas

Taylor Hendricks (right ankle) will not return tonight. โ€” Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 29, 2024

After three the @utahjazz trail the @dallasmavs 82-70. Jazz had some momentum prior to the Taylor Hendricks leg injury but were understandably rattled to close the quarter. Collin Sexton has 17 points to lead the Jazz.#takenote pic.twitter.com/81SLqOej2u โ€” KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2024

Fourth Quarter

With 6:30 left in the fourth quarter the @utahjazz trail the @dallasmavs 96-85. Going to need a strong push here to keep this game close. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xVfuiyQx4S โ€” KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2024

Pretty significant news here from @espn_macmahon. Difficult turn for the @utahjazz season that was so focused on developing youth, with Taylor Hendricks a key figure in that process. https://t.co/OxZjiWrzy1 โ€” Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott onย 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter atย @BensHoopsย or on Instagramย @BensHoops.

Chandler Holt isย a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utahโ€™s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.