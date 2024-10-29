On the Site:
Utah Jazz Remain Winless As Shooting Struggles Lead To Loss In Dallas

Oct 28, 2024, 9:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to 0-3 on the season with a 110-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Monday.

The Jazz were in striking distance for most of the night at American Airlines Center. However, a devastating injury to Tayor Hendricks in the third quarter derailed the team. The game was still close down the stretch but morale was clearly at an all-time low.

Utah will return home for a quick turnaround against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

