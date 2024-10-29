Utah Jazz Remain Winless As Shooting Struggles Lead To Loss In Dallas

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to 0-3 on the season with a 110-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Monday.

The Jazz were in striking distance for most of the night at American Airlines Center. However, a devastating injury to Tayor Hendricks in the third quarter derailed the team. The game was still close down the stretch but morale was clearly at an all-time low.

Utah will return home for a quick turnaround against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

First Quarter

His shot hasn’t gone in the last 5 quarters, but you’re seeing noticeable improvement on the offensive end from Taylor Hendricks. Spaces well, makes smart passes driving to the rim, battling for offensive boards. A lot of ways to impact winning that aren’t dribble-based. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

With 2:07 left in the first quarter the @utahjazz trail the @dallasmavs 21-14. Jazz poor shooting has carried over from Friday night having hit just 6-23 shots to open the game. #Takenote pic.twitter.com/iWzGyYFPlZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2024

RELATED: Walker Kessler, Taylor Hendricks Give-And-Go To Set Up Alley-Oop Slam

After one the @utahjazz trail the @dalalsmavs 27-19. Jazz shoot 27 percent from the floor and 22 percent from three in the opening frame. #takenote pic.twitter.com/oH4ziyVNBU — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2024

Second Quarter

John brought the 𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗥 to Dallas 🔨💥#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/YLaTK1pwdW — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 29, 2024

RELATED: John Collins Rises Up For Tomahawk Dunk Over Dallas Defenders

Keyonte George is now 8-38 from the floor to start the year. 4-20 on twos (20%) and 4-18 from three (22%). Doesn’t seem to be a lot of confidence in the shot leaving his hand after a stellar preseason. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

Keyonte followed this with his best sequence of the season blowing up an alley-oop, then gets the running layup going the other direction. Respect the game and it will respect you. https://t.co/jsqJ7mzMb7 — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

coast to coast in the home state 😉🔑 pic.twitter.com/5pTzDqUYWk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 29, 2024

I do think Keyonte George had gotten a very tough whistle early in the season. At his age he just doesn’t get the calls the league’s stars do. He is responsible for adjusting to the way he is officiated, but with a few more calls these numbers wouldn’t be so stark. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

At the break the @utahjazz trail the @dallasmavs 49-43. Not a terrible half for the Jazz despite some ugly stretches. Much improved effort in quarter two. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xVfuiyQx4S — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2024

Third Quarter

Taylor Hendricks has suffered a devastating right ankle injury. Very tough situation for the @utahjazz second year forward who had gotten off to a very good start to the season. #takenote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

Looks like a broken right leg for Taylor Hendricks. He was running down the floor, stepped strangely and fell onto his leg and it just bent poorly. Freak injury. #takenote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

Keyonte George is in full-on tears on the sideline after the Taylor Hendricks injury. Difficult scene for the @utahjazz bench. Clear Walker Kessler has also been emotional. Everyone is shaken up. #takenote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

RELATED: Taylor Hendricks Taken Out On Stretcher Following Leg Injury In Dallas

Taylor Hendricks (right ankle) will not return tonight. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 29, 2024

After three the @utahjazz trail the @dallasmavs 82-70. Jazz had some momentum prior to the Taylor Hendricks leg injury but were understandably rattled to close the quarter. Collin Sexton has 17 points to lead the Jazz.#takenote pic.twitter.com/81SLqOej2u — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2024

Fourth Quarter

With 6:30 left in the fourth quarter the @utahjazz trail the @dallasmavs 96-85. Going to need a strong push here to keep this game close. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xVfuiyQx4S — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2024

Pretty significant news here from @espn_macmahon. Difficult turn for the @utahjazz season that was so focused on developing youth, with Taylor Hendricks a key figure in that process. https://t.co/OxZjiWrzy1 — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) October 29, 2024

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.