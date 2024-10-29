Mikhail Sergachev Lights The Lamp For UHC’s Fourth Goal

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- The Utah Hockey Club seems to have broken out of their scoring slump, pouring it on the San Jose Sharks as Mikhail Sergachev scores his first goal in a UHC sweater and the club’s fourth of the night.

Utah is righting the offensive ship at the expense of San Jose tender Mackenzie Blackwood, who once again gave up a soft rebound that Matias Maccelli found in front of the net, sending it backhand top shelf for his second goal of the night.

Playing loose and with a 3-1 lead, Utah kept applying pressure and it seemed that the Sharks were just trying to hold off until intermission, but with under 30 seconds to play in the second period San Jose was playing through another long defensive shift. The puck ran around the wall before it found Sergachev who passed it back and forth a few times with Vladislav Kolyachonok before letting a wrister fly from long range, beating Blackwood glove side, thanks in part to a Clayton Keller screen in front of goal.

Utah Would take the 4-1 lead into the second intermission.

He’s been very good at putting pucks on net that others can tip in. Finally, he gets one from deep. https://t.co/VerNbChvRE — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 29, 2024

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah Hockey Club? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Lamoureux impresses in first two games for Utah Hockey Club

Once his nerves calmed down, Lamoureux did what he does best on the ice and has been excellent in his first two appearances for the Utah Hockey Club.

In two games, Lamoureux has recorded two shots, three blocks, three hits and has a plus/minus of zero after being on the ice during a goal for and against.

He’s brought size, physicality, quick passing, a good stick and has been very reliable which has caught the attention of the coaching staff.

Related: Offensive Woes Continue For Utah Hockey Club In Loss to Colorado Avalanche

“He’s a big body, can skate, has a good stick, he has good touch with the puck, and a good shot. We didn’t see it enough yet, but he can shoot the puck hard. Happy about his first two games and we’ll go from there,” head coach Andre Tourigny said.

But that’s not enough for the young defenseman. While he’s pleased with his performances, he’s not satisfied and is doing everything he can to remain in the NHL rather than be sent back down.

“Definitely like my start, especially after the game against the Kings. I was more confident in my game, more patient with the puck. My gaps were better, I was more physical too, so I feel like it’s just building up. There’s a third game tonight so I’ve got to build on that,” Lamoureux told KSL Sports.

“I don’t want to just come here and play one or two games and then go down or be a scratch,” Lamoureux added. “I definitely want to play every game I’m in. I want to stay in the NHL as long as I can, I want to end the season here, and I feel like if I keep doing what I’m doing, I’m putting chance on my side.”

While it remains to be seen if Lamoureux will remain with the club after his call-up, he is doing everything he can to show he belongs. Two games are a small sample size, but he’s looked confident, never been rattled, made smart plays, helped out defensively and given the coaches every reason to hang onto him for the time being.