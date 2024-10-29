Real Salt Lake Start Quest To The MLS Cup Versus Minnesota

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- It’s playoff time for the fourth year in a row at America First Filed as Real Salt Lake get ready to host Minnesota United FC On Tuesday, October 29, at 7:00 p.m. MT in the first game of a three-part first-round series.

The MLS Playoffs have become an expectation under Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni, advancing to the postseason each year at the helm, improving in both points and seeding every trip. Real Salt Lake enter this year’s playoffs in their best position since 2019 when they were also the 3rd seed. That year they beat Portland Timbers FC in the first round before being eliminated by Seattle Sounders FC who would eventually become the 2019 MLS Cup Champions.

Stacking 59 points, the most in club history, and achieving only their eighth 50-point season in club history in 2024, the Claret-and-Cobalt look to build on their momentum from a strong season and make a push for the MLS Cup, starting with game one against Minnesota United FC.

Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United FC come into the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in MLS. They are undefeated in their last five fixtures with four wins and a draw with a +5 goal differential in that stretch.

The last meeting between these two squads was only a few weeks ago at the beginning of October at America First Field. The game ended in a scoreless draw, but Brayan Vera was sent off in the 93rd minute for spitting on a Minnesota player, sure to add to the tension of this already pressure-filled matchup.

Vera will serve the last game of his suspension due to the incident during game 1 but will be eligible to return for game 2.

However, Real Salt Lake are also entering the playoffs in good form. Since their 4-1 blowout loss to Houston on September 14, RSL have drawn three and won three, gaining points in each of their last six matches, each one being critical in securing a top 4 seed and home-field advantage.

Part of Real Salt Lake’s recipe for success will be their attack.

Diego Luna looks to continue his hot streak of goals in three of his last five games. Aside from scoring, Luna has been stellar down the stretch creating chances as he leads the club with 12 total assists.

Anderson Julio and Chicho Arango along with new additions Dominik Marczuk and Diogo Gonçalves have also played well, developing a chemistry on the attacking front, giving RSL one of the most valuable resources a team can have, especially in a playoff run: depth.

Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United played twice during the regular season and both fixtures ended in a draw. However, playoff soccer means there will be a victory between these two squads that were deadlocked during the season.

Playoff Experience at America First Field

Real Salt Lake announced a Halftime light Show to take place at the break during the first game of the playoffs. Fans with their cell phones will be able to be a part of the array.

Tickets are still available to support RSL Tuesday night versus Minnesota.

