SALT LAKE CITY — A group of high school athletes in Utah known as Utah Crew took home multiple first-place wins in an annual rowing competition Sunday.

The competition was the 54th annual Head of the Schuylkill Regatta. The race is held in Philadelphia on the Schuylkill river, where hundreds of rowing teams from across the world compete.

Utah Crew entered eight races and won first place in four of them.

The team practices mainly at the California Avenue Rowing Center on the Jordan Surplus Canal in Salt Lake City. In the winter, the team trains indoors at the Utah State Fairpark, and sometimes the team rows on the Great Salt Lake.

The crew is the only youth rowing club in Utah with high schoolers from all over the state, and the team is always looking for more rowers ages 13 to 18 to join.