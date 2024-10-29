Person in wheelchair seriously injured after being hit by a truck in North Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — A person in a wheelchair was seriously injured after being hit by a truck Tuesday, police said.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the person was hit just before 6:30 a.m. near 400 South and Redwood Road. Police said the person was in a wheelchair when the truck hit them, but didn’t say whether the person was crossing the road, or how the collision occurred.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but officers said their life was not threatened by the crash.

The road was closed, but reopened at approximately 7:45 a.m., police said. SLCPD said detectives were still investigating the cause of the crash as of 9 a.m.