Man dies in accidental shooting in Salt Lake City
Oct 29, 2024, 9:37 AM
(SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023)
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police say a fatal shooting overnight appears to have been an accident.
A 33-year-old man who had been drinking for several hours with his brother near 260 South and 500 East picked up a gun at about 11:20 p.m., and it went off while he was handling it, according to police.
The man, whose name has not been released, accidentally shot himself in the head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
No other details about the incident were immediately available.