On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man dies in accidental shooting in Salt Lake City

Oct 29, 2024, 9:37 AM

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash near 755 South (SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023).

(SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police say a fatal shooting overnight appears to have been an accident.

A 33-year-old man who had been drinking for several hours with his brother near 260 South and 500 East picked up a gun at about 11:20 p.m., and it went off while he was handling it, according to police.


The man, whose name has not been released, accidentally shot himself in the head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man dies in accidental shooting in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City police say a man who had been drinking accidentally shot himself in the head Monday night, causing a fatal injury.

29 minutes ago

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo, Matt Rourke, File)...

Mary Culbertson

Person in wheelchair seriously injured after being hit by a truck in North Salt Lake

A person in a wheelchair was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in North Salt Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

44 minutes ago

Rome Italian Restaurant in Tooele is pictured here in October 2024. The restaurant is explaining h...

Lauren Steinbrecher

New Tooele restaurant gets creative after liquor license denied because of location

A new Tooele restaurant is explaining how they were left scrambling before their grand opening, after finding out they couldn’t get a liquor license because of where they’re located. 

11 hours ago

Dennis Deloach shows KSL TV's Matt Gephardt the bid for a landscaping project he says was later aba...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Unfinished Business: Sandy couple says landscapers took thousands, never finished the job

Frustrated Utah homeowners who have been trying to track down the money they paid to an unlicensed contractor who abandoned their job discovered the contractor has done the same thing to several others.

12 hours ago

Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV and Hugo Rikard-Bell, KSL NewsRadio

Deepfakes fool more than half of Americans, UVU study shows

More than half of Americans who encounter an artificial intelligence deepfake on social media don’t realize they’re looking at a deepfake, according to a new study by Utah Valley University.

13 hours ago

Picture of Keith Barber captured on surveillance at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Cottonwood H...

Garna Mejia

New information about man accused of threatening church congregations in Utah

A man is behind bars tonight after making threats against Catholics and Latter-day Saints in Utah.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Man dies in accidental shooting in Salt Lake City