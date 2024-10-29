Man dies in accidental shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police say a fatal shooting overnight appears to have been an accident.

A 33-year-old man who had been drinking for several hours with his brother near 260 South and 500 East picked up a gun at about 11:20 p.m., and it went off while he was handling it, according to police.



The man, whose name has not been released, accidentally shot himself in the head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.