Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 11

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our winner this week was Nico Marble from American Leadership Academy.

Utah County Player of the Week – Nico Marble, QB (American Leadership Academy)

Marble and the Eagles took on Providence Hall in the first round of the 2A Playoffs looking to advance to the quarterfinals. ALA wasted no time in getting comfortable as they raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Marble led the way early, tossing two touchdown passes.

Providence Hall struck back with a pair of second quarter touchdowns of their own. But Marble was able to finish the half with a 52-yard touchdown ride and his third touchdown pass of the game to put the Eagles ahead 49-13 at halftime.

ALA came out in the second half looking to ensure there would be no comeback bid by the Patriots. Marble hooked up with Zachariah Swarnes for his fourth and final touchdown pass of the game. The Eagles would earn a dominant 63-21 win from that point.

ALA advanced to face Emery High School this week in the 2A quarterfinals. Marble finished the game completing 18-of-23 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns. He also picked up 65 yards and another touchdown on the ground.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch.

