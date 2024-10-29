On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Lost Chopin music unearthed nearly 200 years after composer’s death

Oct 29, 2024, 12:00 PM

Polish composer Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849). (Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock)...

Polish composer Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849). (Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock)

(Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JACK GUY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) A curator at a museum in New York City has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frédéric Chopin, the first time that a new piece of work by the Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.

The waltz, written on a small manuscript measuring about 4 inches by 5 inches, was first discovered by curator Robinson McClellan in 2019, who then sought outside expert help, according to a statement from the Morgan Library & Museum on Monday.

“He found it peculiar that he could not think of any waltzes by Chopin that matched the measures on the page,” reads the statement.

“Chopin famously wrote in ‘small forms,’ but this work, lasting about one minute, is shorter than any other waltz by him,” adds the statement.

“It is nevertheless a complete piece, showing the kind of ‘tightness’ that we expect from a finished work by the composer.”

McClellan asked Chopin expert Jeffrey Kallberg, associate dean for arts and letters at the University of Pennsylvania, to help authenticate the waltz. “Extensive research points to the strong likelihood that the piece is by Chopin,” according to the statement.

This research included analysis by paper conservators who found that the paper and ink match those that Chopin normally used. This dated the manuscript to the 1830s, a museum spokeswoman told CNN Tuesday.

“The penmanship matches other examples of Chopin’s handwriting,” said the spokeswoman. “The score contains fingerings and dynamic markings, suggesting that Chopin thought the piece might be performed someday.”

The Morgan Library & Museum believes that the fact that the manuscript is so small could mean that it was meant to be a gift that the recipient would have kept in an autograph album.

Chopin was known to sign manuscripts that were gifts, but this one is unsigned, which the museum says suggests that he ultimately decided against giving it away.

“This newly discovered waltz expands our understanding of Chopin as a composer and opens new questions for scholars to consider regarding when he wrote it and for whom it was intended,” said McClellan in the statement.

“To hear this work for the first time will be an exciting moment for everyone in the world of classical piano.”

The museum spokeswoman said that the work “offers a look into Chopin’s creative process,” particularly given its short length and “some interesting dynamic markings.”

“We can see Chopin trying things that would become hallmarks of his style,” she added, highlighting the fact that the manuscript would have been written when Chopin was in his early 20s.

The discovery of an unknown piece of work by Chopin has not happened since the late 1930s, according to the museum.

“Our extensive music collection is defined by handwritten examples of the creative process and it is thrilling to have uncovered a new and unknown work by such a renowned composer,” said Colin B. Bailey, museum director, in the statement.

The Polish composer was born in 1810 and was best known for solo piano pieces.

Chopin died in Paris, France, at the age of just 39. He’s one of Poland’s most famous sons, and his name adorns the airport serving the capital Warsaw, as well as parks, streets, benches and buildings.

His works and image are ubiquitous across the central European country, and his residences bear unmissable plaques. Busts and statues of his likeness are dotted across several major cities.

Even his heart, preserved in alcohol after his death in 1849 is sealed into a wall of Warsaw’s Holy Cross Church.

But recent suggestions about Chopin’s private life collided awkwardly with Poland’s staunchly conservative traditions – and caused some to question whether the story of Chopin that Poles are told from a young age is true.

According to a Swiss radio documentary released in 2020, the composer had relationships with men, and those relationships were left out of history by successive historians and biographers; a potentially thorny charge in one of Europe’s worst countries for LGBTQ rights.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Polish composer Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849). (Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock)...

Jack Guy, CNN

Lost Chopin music unearthed nearly 200 years after composer’s death

A curator at a museum in New York City has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frédéric Chopin, the first time that a new piece of work by the Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.

2 hours ago

FILE - American actress Teri Garr is seen in this April 1987 photo in Los Angeles, California. (AP ...

Bob Thomas, Associated Press Writer

Actor Teri Garr, of ‘Tootsie,’ ‘Young Frankenstein,’ and ‘Close Encounters’ has died

Teri Garr, the quirky comedy actor who rose from background dancer in Elvis Presley movies to co-star of such favorites as "Young Frankenstein" and "Tootsie," has died. She was 79.

2 hours ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds up a 15-week abortion ban law after signing it on April 14, 2022, i...

Kate Payne, Associated Press/Report for America

Judge continues to block Florida officials from threatening TV stations over abortion ads

A federal judge has continued to block the head of Florida’s health department from taking any more steps to threaten TV stations that air commercials for an abortion rights measure on next week’s ballot.

4 hours ago

Pope Francis leads the closing Mass at the end of the Synod of Bishops in Saint Peter's Basilica at...

Christopher Lamb and Antonia Mortensen, CNN

Catholic Church still failing to ensure clerical abuse is reported, Pope Francis’ commission says

Parts of the Roman Catholic Church are still failing to ensure clerical sexual abuse is reported adequately, Pope Francis’ commission for child protection said Tuesday, raising concerns about a “lack of transparency” in the Vatican’s handling of cases.

7 hours ago

FILE - This undated image provided by GreatCollections shows a 1975 proof set dime mistakenly made ...

The Associated Press

Rare dime bought by Ohio farm family and hidden for decades fetches $500,000 at auction

An extraordinarily rare dime whose whereabouts had remained a mystery since the late 1970s has sold for just over $500,000.

18 hours ago

Airlines in the United States are now required to give passengers cash refunds if their flight is s...

Pete Muntean, CNN

US airlines are required to refund you for a canceled flight automatically

Airlines in the United States are now required to give passengers cash refunds if their flight is significantly delayed or canceled, even if that person does not explicitly ask for a refund.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Lost Chopin music unearthed nearly 200 years after composer’s death