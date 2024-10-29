On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Utah students receive Hope Squad training

Oct 29, 2024, 1:42 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Students struggling with mental health have a resource they can tap into where they feel safe and heard.

KSL TV sat in on a special training held in Provo on Tuesday with student leaders from across the state.

Hope Squad officers and their advisors were at Scenic View Academy learning strategies from one another about what’s working in their schools and how they can make students feel more happy and included.

These students may look like they’re taking off a day of classes, but the lessons learned here can help save lives.

“We’re people that people trust,” said Brooke Jensen.

Jensen is a Hope Squad officer at Timpview High School.

“I had a friend a while ago joking about suicide and I said ‘that’s not a joke,'” Jensen said.

Made to feel comfortable

Fellow students struggling with suicidal ideation can lean on the Hope Squad.

“We ask them more about it, ask questions, persuade them to talk to someone and then refer them to a counselor,” Jensen said.

But first, they have to make them feel comfortable.

Hope Sybrowsky is also a Hope Squad officer from Timpview High. She says students are balancing a lot – homework, work, sports, and friends.

“There’s so many things people have going on that they get really stressed,” Sybrowsky said.

She says the key is to plan fun activities at school. Some squads organize karaoke and dance parties, and service projects to help students feel included.

When they’re ready to open up, Sybrowsky says she lets them know they’re not alone.

‘You’re worth it’

“Having the basics of I’m here for you and you’re always going to be my friend no matter what,” she said. “You’re worth it, your presence matters.”

Alex Hansen is a Hope Squad advisor from Ridgeline High School. With a school of 1,900 students, and 100 Hope Squad members, he is inspired by their selfless actions.

“We just wanna open doors for connections and relationships,” Hansen said. “It’s nice to have an army of so many students helping out.”

Parents can be part of the process too.

Hansen says Hope Squads could always use parent volunteers to help them with activities.

You are urged to check with your child’s school to see how you can get involved.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

 These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Hope Squad officers and their advisors from schools around the state were at Scenic View Academy in...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah students receive Hope Squad training

Students struggling with mental health have a resource they can tap into where they feel safe and heard.

1 hour ago

Utah's Teacher of the Year Carley Maloney (right) meeting with Wasatch Elementary's Matt Malmborg (...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Utah Teacher of Year encourages other noteworthy educators

Utah’s Teacher of the Year, Carley Maloney, travels the state, surprising fellow teachers who are making a difference in their classrooms.

1 day ago

A suspect is seen from video footage after police say he intentionally set fire to a utility box ou...

Mary Culbertson

Midvale elementary school faces ‘extensive’ repairs after vandal set utility box on fire, school says

Midvalley Elementary School was closed on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, after a vandal "intentionally" set a utility box on fire, officials said.

1 day ago

FILE - A voter places her ballot into a secure ballot drop box at the Salt Lake County Government C...

Lindsay Aerts

Amendment B and C are the only amendments to be voted on, here’s what they will do

While Utahns won't have to worry about voting for Amendments A and D on this year's ballots, Amendments B and C are still on the table.

5 days ago

The Granite School District is conducting its first reunification drill of the 2024-2025 school yea...

Karah Brackin and Brianna Chavez, KSL TV

Granite School District to hold reunification drill at Hunter Elementary

On Thursday, the Granite School District will complete its first reunification drill of this school year.

5 days ago

The Salt lake City School District held an open house to give one last in-person push before Electi...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Salt Lake City School District holds last school bond open house before election

The Salt Lake City School District Wednesday night gave one last in-person push before Election Day to educate voters on a $730 million bond to rebuild two high schools and fund other projects.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah students receive Hope Squad training