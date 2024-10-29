Utah students receive Hope Squad training

PROVO — Students struggling with mental health have a resource they can tap into where they feel safe and heard.

KSL TV sat in on a special training held in Provo on Tuesday with student leaders from across the state.

Hope Squad officers and their advisors were at Scenic View Academy learning strategies from one another about what’s working in their schools and how they can make students feel more happy and included.

These students may look like they’re taking off a day of classes, but the lessons learned here can help save lives.

“We’re people that people trust,” said Brooke Jensen.

Jensen is a Hope Squad officer at Timpview High School.

“I had a friend a while ago joking about suicide and I said ‘that’s not a joke,'” Jensen said.

Made to feel comfortable

Fellow students struggling with suicidal ideation can lean on the Hope Squad.

“We ask them more about it, ask questions, persuade them to talk to someone and then refer them to a counselor,” Jensen said.

But first, they have to make them feel comfortable.

Hope Sybrowsky is also a Hope Squad officer from Timpview High. She says students are balancing a lot – homework, work, sports, and friends.

“There’s so many things people have going on that they get really stressed,” Sybrowsky said.

She says the key is to plan fun activities at school. Some squads organize karaoke and dance parties, and service projects to help students feel included.

When they’re ready to open up, Sybrowsky says she lets them know they’re not alone.

‘You’re worth it’

“Having the basics of I’m here for you and you’re always going to be my friend no matter what,” she said. “You’re worth it, your presence matters.”

Alex Hansen is a Hope Squad advisor from Ridgeline High School. With a school of 1,900 students, and 100 Hope Squad members, he is inspired by their selfless actions.

“We just wanna open doors for connections and relationships,” Hansen said. “It’s nice to have an army of so many students helping out.”

Parents can be part of the process too.

Hansen says Hope Squads could always use parent volunteers to help them with activities.

You are urged to check with your child’s school to see how you can get involved.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

SafeUT : Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)

SafeUT Frontline : First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app .

SafeUTNG : Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app .

Utah Warm Line : For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources