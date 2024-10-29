Man killed after crashing with garbage truck

WASHINGTON — One man was killed after his car collided with a garbage truck Tuesday.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., a white Mini Cooper and a blue garbage truck crashed at the intersection of Washington Fields and Merrill Road, according to Lt. Kory Klotz with the Washington Police Department.

“Statements from other drivers and witnesses indicate that the Mini Cooper was traveling eastbound on Merrill Road and failed to yield the right of way to traffic on Washington Fields Road,” Klotz said.

The garbage truck was reportedly traveling southbound on Washington Fields Road when the Mini Cooper entered the intersection, “resulting in a T-Bone collision.”

Police reported performing life-saving efforts on the adult male driver of the Mini Cooper, and he was transported to the hospital. He later died due to injuries from the accident, according to Klotz.

The roadway was closed for several hours while officials investigated the incident, police said.

The identity of the adult male driver was not released at the time of publication. Klotz stated that police believed he was a Washington County resident. Police did not release information on the condition of the garbage truck driver.

“The Washington City Police Department extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim of this tragic accident,” Klotz said.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.