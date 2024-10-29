Woman killed in head-on crash with semitruck

UTAH COUNTY — One woman was killed after a pickup truck and a semitruck crashed head-on Tuesday.

According to Lt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, the woman was the passenger of the pickup truck. No other identifying information has been released at this time.

The truck was reportedly traveling westbound on State Route 96 at milemarker 17, and the semitruck was traveling eastbound. The two crashed head-on, Roden said.

“Weather appears to be a factor,” Roden reported.

Officials were still investigating the crash at the time of publication. No information was released about the condition of the pickup truck or semitruck drivers.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported Highway 96 was closed in both directions. There was no estimation for how long the closure would be in place.

🚨Closure – SR 96 at MP 17 (Utah County) is closed in both directions due to a crash. Avoid the area. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) October 29, 2024

This is a breaking story and may be updated.