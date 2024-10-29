On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Arrest warrant issued for West Valley woman in fatal freeway crash

Oct 29, 2024, 3:28 PM | Updated: 5:02 pm

Leonardo Abraham Angel Mejia was killed when a Nissan van drifted out of its lane and crashed into ...

Leonardo Abraham Angel Mejia was killed when a Nissan van drifted out of its lane and crashed into the truck on June 7. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — An arrest warrant has been issued for a West Valley woman who police say was speeding, under the influence of drugs, and driving on a denied license when she hit and killed a man on the shoulder of the freeway earlier this year.

Mahinaalohi Eloi Haaheo Faamoe, 32, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony; DUI, a class B misdemeanor; and driving on a denied license, a class C misdemeanor.

On June 7, Leonardo Abraham Angel Mejia, 48, was standing outside his Chevy Suburban, which was stopped on the left shoulder of I-215 near 3100 South, when Faamoe drifted into the shoulder and crashed into the Suburban, pinning Mejia between his vehicle and the concrete barrier, according to charging documents.

“Preliminary findings from the medical examiner noted that there were tire tread impressions on Mejia’s upper right torso,” the charges state.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers collected GPS data from Faamoe’s phone and the Nissan van she was driving and determined she “was traveling at 86 mph two minutes prior to the accident and had been speeding consistently during the drive from her prior location,” according to the charges.

Investigators also determined that the vehicle was coasting and drifting for five seconds before hitting Mejia at 60 mph, and “there was no steering input, accelerator input, or braking input prior to the crash,” the charges allege.

A toxicology test showed Faamoe had amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system at the time, according to the charging documents. Troopers also said they learned she was driving on a denied license.

“(Faamoe) has since failed to return to work and has failed to cooperate with their employer’s insurance company who is also investigating the accident for insurance purposes. (She) has failed to respond to investigators’ attempts to make contact to speak with them about the incident and it is unknown where (she) is currently residing,” prosecutors noted while requesting a no-bail warrant be issued.

A man was killed after a van struck the back of a parked SUV on I-215 West on June 7. (Utah Highway Patrol)

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Richfield police took one person into custody on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, following a pursuit. (Ric...

Alexander Campbell

Man arrested for terrorist threats in Richfield

A man was arrested in Richfield after making terroristic threats on Monday, according to a bookings affidavit.

53 minutes ago

(club)...

Alexander Campbell

Three arrested, suspected of stealing over $8,000 from Target and Kohls locations

Three people have been arrested after an investigation allegedly linked them to over $8,000 in thefts on Monday.

2 hours ago

Leonardo Abraham Angel Mejia was killed when a Nissan van drifted out of its lane and crashed into ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Arrest warrant issued for West Valley woman in fatal freeway crash

An arrest warrant has been issued for a West Valley woman who police say was speeding, under the influence of drugs, and driving on a denied license when she hit and killed a man on the shoulder of the freeway earlier this year.

3 hours ago

Picture of Keith Barber captured on surveillance at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Cottonwood H...

Garna Mejia

New information about man accused of threatening church congregations in Utah

A man is behind bars tonight after making threats against Catholics and Latter-day Saints in Utah.

23 hours ago

Judge Keith Barnes addressing Mia Bailey about her charges....

Larry D. Curtis

Inmate charged with killing parents now accused of striking 2 officers

An inmate charged with killing her parents in June near St. George is now accused of striking two guards.

23 hours ago

Ogden City Police patch....

Michael Houck

Man suspected of kicking down an Ogden woman’s door and stealing her jar of change

A man allegedly held a knife against another man's back, broke into a woman's apartment, and stole a jar full of change from her nightstand Sunday night. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Arrest warrant issued for West Valley woman in fatal freeway crash