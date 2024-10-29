Utah Hockey Club’s Leadership Group Addresses Losing Streak Following Loss To Sharks

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been a tough stretch for the NHL’s newest franchise. Since a blistering 3-0 start to the season, the Utah Hockey Club has dropped six of their last seven games and are currently on a four-game losing streak. Following Monday nights improbable late loss and a hard practice on Tuesday, the leadership group addressed the media.

Utah Hockey Club suffers brutal fourth-straight loss to San Jose

There’s no sugarcoating what took place against the San Jose Sharks. It was a get right game that looked like a guaranteed victory from warmups. Not only were the Sharks winless, but without two of their young stars, Utah was vastly superior on paper and played that way until the final four minutes.

Despite leading 4-1 late, Utah led their guard down and within the blink of an eye, the game was not only tied but the Sharks won in OT. Absolutely demoralizing.

Hear @DanRusanowsky‘s call of the game winner, post game reaction, and more on the latest Morning Tide w/@TedRameyMedia on The Sharks Audio Network, as we look back at the first win of the year! #sjsharks https://t.co/i8OO4Rv9f5https://t.co/6dBboCvA9W pic.twitter.com/wOupqRxTe9 — Sharks Audio Network (@SharksAudioNet) October 29, 2024

Utah Hockey Club is ready to hit the reset button and get back on track

Following such a brutal loss, the intensity at practice this morning was nearly palpable. Drills were at full speed, physicality was at an all-time high, coaches were animated, and the players were giving everything they had to compete.

Notably, there were a few heated battles near the boards, in front of the net and several sticks were even broken as players fought for the puck.

This is easily the most intense practice I’ve watched. These guys aren’t holding much back. There have been some big hits, high energy battles along the boards, lots of shoving in front of the net, and a few broken stick’s. Nothing dirty, just battling hard. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 29, 2024

According to Crouse, that was all a part of the reset as they’ve taken a harsh look in the mirror over the last 12 hours.

“We had a good, hard practice today,” Crouse said. “Hit the reset button. So, we all get a job to do tomorrow and we’re going to be ready for it.”

“You’ve just got to dive deep. You’ve got to look for answers. We did that this morning. We’ll be ready to go,” He added.

These players understand better than anybody how poor this stretch has been. While they aren’t playing bad hockey by any means, they’ve had brutally bad stretches that have resulted in a collection of losses. They get it, they understand it and as a team they’re looking to move forward.

“Our leadership group had a good chat last night and this morning as well, a lot of guys spoke up. It’s not just one guy, it’s a group of us…I’m learning as well. I’m going to do everything I can to help this team and take us to the next level,” Keller said.

Clayton Keller: “Our leadership group had a good chat last night and this morning as well, a lot of guys spoke up. It’s not just one guy, it’s a group of us…I’m learning as well. I’m going to do everything I can to help this team and take us to the next level.”#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/BptTJ9QySB — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 29, 2024

Fans need to remain patient with Utah Hockey Club

While it’s tough to digest a pattern of poor performances and multiple losses in a row, especially after the 3-0 start they began with, this team is still very young and has a long way to go before they can really compete for the Stanley Cup.

Do they have playoff potential? Absolutely. Many have locked Utah in as a dark horse team to snag a postseason spot. But nothing in this league is guaranteed and every season has its ups and downs.

“We appreciate their love and support. They’ve been showing up for us and we’re going to do the same for them. We’re going to be ready to go tomorrow night. Obviously, it’s a long season. Lots of ups and downs but it’s how you handle those.”

For fans who are newer to the NHL, this is how unforgiving this league can be. It’s not easy to win hockey games and there’s a reason they describe the Stanley Cup as the toughest trophy to win in all of sports. Injuries are happening constantly, goaltenders can be hot and cold, star players are lucky to be on the ice for half the game with line changes and sometimes the puck simply does not bounce your way.

So, sit tight, strap in, recognize that the sky is not falling as they’re still 72 games to play and listen to what Captain Keller has to say on the matter.

“It’s a long season. There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs. This isn’t going to be the last time that we’re going to have some adversity. I look at it as a challenge…stick with us. We’re learning, we’re trying to take the next step,” Keller said.

Clayton Keller to the fans: “It’s a long season. There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs. This isn’t going to be the last time that we’re going to have some adversity. I look at it as a challenge…stick with us. We’re learning, we’re trying to take the next step.”#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/cb45tU3xsS — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 29, 2024

