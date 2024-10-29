SALT LAKE CITY — Three people have been arrested after an investigation allegedly linked them to over $8,000 in thefts from over a dozen Target and Kohl’s stores across the Wasatch Front.

Michael Gianfranco Canari Ramos, 22, Fernando Jose Granados Veliz, 24, and Jennifer Quespa, 22, were all arrested on Monday on the same five charges.

According to a bookings affidavit, all three suspects are foreign nationals and provided addresses from out of state. Quespe provided an address from New York, Ramos provided one from Connecticut, and Veliz allegedly hails from New Jersey.

The affidavit also states that the investigation began on Saturday when an Orem police officer took a report alleging multiple suspects were purchasing items with counterfeit bills or returning items purchased with counterfeit bills to get clean money.

Using surveillance footage and comparing recovered counterfeit bills, officers identified four suspects in the case, according to the affidavit. Of those four suspects, officers took Ramos, Veliz, and Quespa into custody. The fourth suspect was not named in the affidavit.

Later in the document, the arresting officer also mentions that the suspects targeted a multitude of locations, ranging from Spanish Fork in Utah County to Clinton in Davis County.

Target and Kohl’s provided loss estimates to officers, with $8,400 estimated to have been stolen, according to the document.

Ramos, Veliz, and Quespa were taken into custody during a traffic stop, and a search of their vehicle yielded “$1,400 of Target merchandise, over $500 in Kohl’s merchandise, 88 counterfeit $100 bills, and over $4,000 in U.S. currency.”

All three suspects were booked into jail and a no-bail detention was requested. According to the affidavit, all three are considered flight risks due to a lack of ties to Utah.

Jose Granados Veliz, Michael Gianfranco Canari Ramos, and Jennifer Quespa were booked on five charges;

Criminal conspiracy, a class C misdemeanor;

forgery, a third-degree felony;

pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony;

retail theft with a value exceeding $5,000, a second-degree felony, and;

theft with a value exceeding $5,000, a second-degree felony.