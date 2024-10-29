On the Site:
Jazz Host Kings, Look For First Win Of Season

Oct 29, 2024, 3:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will look for their first win of the season when they host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

The Jazz are 0-3 to start the year including a 110-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

The Kings also played on Monday, earning their first win of the season with a 111-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on the front end of a back-to-back.

Jazz To Debut New Starting Lineup After Hendricks Injury

Jazz coach Will Hardy will be forced to make a change to his starting lineup just four games into the season after the team lost forward Taylor Hendricks to a gruesome leg injury.

Midway through the Jazz’s loss in Dallas, Hendricks appeared to slip while running back on offense and fell awkwardly on his right leg.

Related: Jazz Lose Hendricks After Severe Leg Injury

The 20-year-old big man was stretchered off the floor and diagnosed with a broken fibula and dislocated ankle.

Rookie Cody Williams has been Hendricks’s primary backup this season and is averaging 2.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists while shooting 18 percent from the floor in his first three appearances with the Jazz.

Kyle Filipowski was inserted into the lineup after Hendricks’s injury and recorded two assists, one rebound, and two fouls in five minutes of action.

Jazz Injuries

Isaiah Collier – Out – Hamstring

Taylor Hendricks – Out – Fibula

Johnny Juzang – Questionable – Thumb

Drew Eubanks – Questionable – Illness

Kings Injuries

Devin Carter – Out – Shoulder

Orlando Robinson – Out – MCL

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Kings

The Jazz will face the Sacramento Kings at 7:00 p.m. MST on Tuesday at Delta Center. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

