On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Ski resorts get change in weather as fresh powder falls in the higher elevations

Oct 29, 2024, 4:30 PM | Updated: 5:28 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Snow returned to Big and Little Cottonwood canyons on Tuesday and ski resorts are hopeful it sticks around.

Kelsey James, Snowbird assistant director of marketing, said they received 4 inches of fresh powder overnight.

“Perfect timing,” James said. “Isn’t a whole lot, but it’s great to just start building our base.”

Skiers could be enjoying the slopes in less than one month. Snowbird’s opening day is scheduled for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28, weather-permitting.

The Snowbird staff is taking advantage of the snowfall. Starting Thursday, they’re putting the snow guns out. Those will help build up a solid base.

Snow returned to Big and Little Cottonwood canyons on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024 (KSL TV)

Snowcats are roaming around the property, getting ready for grooming runs. Chairlifts are also getting prepared, including the new Wilbere Lift, which is set to start running on opening day.

James said they’re hopeful the snow that fell on Tuesday sticks around.

“We’re excited about the base that we can really start building,” she said. “When we see snow too soon in October, and then we see sun, it starts to rot and kind of creates a weak layer that we don’t like for additional snowfall to build on, so this is really the perfect kind of conditions.”

It’s not just skiers who are excited about the fresh powder. Avalanche rescue dogs were running around in the snow on Tuesday. They’re amped and ready to get to work this season.

James said it’s important people carpool this season.

“We’ve expanded carpool parking 153 spaces. So, it used to be four-plus for a car to qualify for carpooling. Now that’s three-plus.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

Snow on the mountains at Granite Park, near the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday, Oct. ...

Carlysle Price

Freeze warning issued overnight, weather to impact morning commute

Snow and rain have made landfall across Utah, and the cold front could be here to stay.

1 hour ago

Snow returned to Big and Little Cottonwood canyons on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. And ski resorts are h...

Shelby Lofton

Ski resorts get change in weather as fresh powder falls in the higher elevations

Snow returned to Big and Little Cottonwood canyons on Tuesday and ski resorts are hopeful it sticks around.

2 hours ago

Glenda the Good Witch (Linda Collard) and a dead cheerleader (Mysharleigh Savas, 9) lead a group of...

Mary Culbertson

Meteorologists say trick-or-treaters will stay dry, but winter weather is coming quick

Utah's 2024 Halloween night is expected to be sandwiched between a cold front and a storm, giving trick-or-treaters a chance to keep their candy dry.

1 day ago

Snow in the Wasatch Mountains near Big Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Jeffrey D. Al...

Mark Jones

Storm bringing valley rain, mountain snow to Utah to arrive as early as Monday night

A change in the weather is coming to Utah this week.

2 days ago

This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration taken at 6:40pm ET on...

The Associated Press

Tropical Storm Oscar disintegrates en route to the Bahamas after killing 6 people in Cuba

ropical Storm Oscar has disintegrated as it heads toward the Bahamas after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane, killing at least six people.

7 days ago

Hurricane Oscar...

Associated Press

Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in the Bahamas and heads toward Cuba

Hurricane Oscar has made landfall in the southeastern Bahamas and is heading toward Cuba, an island recently beleaguered by a massive power outage. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the storm's center arrived on Great Inagua island early Sunday.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Ski resorts get change in weather as fresh powder falls in the higher elevations