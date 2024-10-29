Ski resorts get change in weather as fresh powder falls in the higher elevations

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Snow returned to Big and Little Cottonwood canyons on Tuesday and ski resorts are hopeful it sticks around.

Kelsey James, Snowbird assistant director of marketing, said they received 4 inches of fresh powder overnight.

“Perfect timing,” James said. “Isn’t a whole lot, but it’s great to just start building our base.”

Skiers could be enjoying the slopes in less than one month. Snowbird’s opening day is scheduled for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28, weather-permitting.

The Snowbird staff is taking advantage of the snowfall. Starting Thursday, they’re putting the snow guns out. Those will help build up a solid base.

Snowcats are roaming around the property, getting ready for grooming runs. Chairlifts are also getting prepared, including the new Wilbere Lift, which is set to start running on opening day.

James said they’re hopeful the snow that fell on Tuesday sticks around.

“We’re excited about the base that we can really start building,” she said. “When we see snow too soon in October, and then we see sun, it starts to rot and kind of creates a weak layer that we don’t like for additional snowfall to build on, so this is really the perfect kind of conditions.”

It’s not just skiers who are excited about the fresh powder. Avalanche rescue dogs were running around in the snow on Tuesday. They’re amped and ready to get to work this season.

James said it’s important people carpool this season.

“We’ve expanded carpool parking — 153 spaces. So, it used to be four-plus for a car to qualify for carpooling. Now that’s three-plus.”