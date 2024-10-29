SPRINGVILLE — Investigators are asking the public to help them identify remains found recently in the mountains near Springville.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said a hiker was climbing in what he called very steep terrain above the northeast part of Springville when he found what he believed were human remains on Oct. 26. Investigators investigated and located the remains, later confirmed to be human by the state medical examiner.

The area where the remains were found is commonly referred to as Springville Rock Canyon, one canyon north of the Lime Kiln, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon. He said it looks like the area is a draw for people who go there for fun or recreation.

Investigators said no local law enforcement agencies have any cases of people who are missing that they believe are connected to the remains.

“Very little is known about the remains that were found,” Cannon said, though efforts to collect evidence will continue.

The sheriff’s office requests anybody who is able to help identify the person or knows more about the remains to contact Det. Fuell or leave a voice mail at 801.851.4010.