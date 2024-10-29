On the Site:
Vote Watch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Investigators ask for help identifying human remains found near Springville

Oct 29, 2024, 5:23 PM | Updated: 6:36 pm

An area in the mountains near Springville, Utah, where on Oct. 28, 2024, investigators said human r...

An area in the mountains near Springville, Utah, where on Oct. 28, 2024, investigators said human remains were found by a hiker. (Police photo)

(Police photo)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SPRINGVILLE — Investigators are asking the public to help them identify remains found recently in the mountains near Springville.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said a hiker was climbing in what he called very steep terrain above the northeast part of Springville when he found what he believed were human remains on Oct. 26. Investigators investigated and located the remains, later confirmed to be human by the state medical examiner.

The area where the remains were found is commonly referred to as Springville Rock Canyon, one canyon north of the Lime Kiln, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon. He said it looks like the area is a draw for people who go there for fun or recreation.

An area in the mountains near Springville, Utah, where on Oct. 28, 2024, investigators said human remains were found by a hiker. (Police photo)

Investigators said no local law enforcement agencies have any cases of people who are missing that they believe are connected to the remains.

“Very little is known about the remains that were found,” Cannon said, though efforts to collect evidence will continue.

The sheriff’s office requests anybody who is able to help identify the person or knows more about the remains to contact Det. Fuell or leave a voice mail at 801.851.4010.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Novelty pumpkins grown at Cache Valley Giant Pumpkins, by Katie and Jim Seamons. (Mike Anderson, KS...

Mike Anderson

Family quits dairy farming for novelty pumpkins

A Cache Valley family is making a business out of their love for Halloween. They're known for their giant pumpkins and pumpkins grown into face molds.

3 minutes ago

A major history project for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now complete. (KSL T...

Daniel Woodruff

Church releases final volume of ‘Saints’ history

The church has released the fourth and final volume of “Saints,” which aims to bring the faith's past to life.

32 minutes ago

FILE-- A spurt of small, 2.5-magnitude earthquakes shook up the southeast part of Utah today, accor...

Alton Barnhart

Series of small earthquakes shakes southeast Utah. Did you feel it?

A spurt of small, 2.5-magnitude earthquakes shook up the southeast part of Utah today, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.

43 minutes ago

An area in the mountains near Springville, Utah, where on Oct. 28, 2024, investigators said human r...

Larry D. Curtis

Investigators ask for help identifying human remains found near Springville

Investigators are asking the public to help them identify remains found recently in the mountains near Springville.

1 hour ago

Richfield police took one person into custody on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, following a pursuit. (Ric...

Alexander Campbell

Man arrested for terrorist threats in Richfield

A man was arrested in Richfield after making terroristic threats on Monday, according to a bookings affidavit.

1 hour ago

A voter in their car, depositing their 2024 ballot into a Salt Lake County drop box on Oct. 29, 202...

Lindsay Aerts

Utah’s drop box safety measures include fire suppressant

After recent burnings of drop boxes in other states, Utah election officials say the state's ballot boxes have several safety protections to prevent such incidents.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Investigators ask for help identifying human remains found near Springville