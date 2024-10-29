Freeze warning issued overnight, weather to impact morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow and rain have made landfall across Utah, and the cold front could be here to stay.

On Monday, a cold front swept across the state, bringing “widespread precipitation” with it, according to the National Weather Service Salt Lake City office.

🌧️🌨️A powerful cold front will be moving through the region today w/ widespread precipitation following it. Heaviest precip will be overnight with a transition to more showery activity tomorrow. Some snow could briefly mix down to valley floors w/ the heaviest precip. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/ofmCEvSy67 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) October 28, 2024

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said there is an increasing chance that rain and snow showers would continue throughout Tuesday night both south and east of the Great Salt Lake and Utah Lake.

LAKE EFFECT: With cold unstable air moving in behind our storm, we could see some rain/snow showers pop-up south/east of the GSL and Utah Lake. The best window for these showers would be between 10PM Tonight and 10AM Wednesday. This could make for some wet roads WED AM. #utwx pic.twitter.com/xyQwfNNpne — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) October 29, 2024

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Tuesday night, as temperatures could drop to a low of 32 degrees.

🕶️Hey you! Do you live in the Wasatch Front? Another valley in Utah? Do you still have a hose attached to your spigot? Go take that off before we freeze tonight and save yourself some potential property damage! #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) October 29, 2024

The overnight storm is estimated to last until 10 a.m. Wendesday, potentially impacting morning commuters.

“We’ll likely see some wet roads tomorrow morning and if some of these lake showers really get organized, there could be some that see some accumulating snow,” Johnson said.

Throughout the state, road conditions appear slippery from the precipitation, and even caused a weather-related crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported that road conditions in the Cottonwood Canyons are wet and slushy in lower areas, and have snow and slush in the upper areas.

“Snow is tapering off, but continue to be aware of slick roads. Slow down around corners and steep areas,” the department said in a post on X. “Watch for patchy ice this evening and tomorrow morning with freezing temperatures on wet roads!”

👋 SR-190 & SR-210 Road Conditions Lower/mid: wet/slush

Upper: slush and snow Snow is tapering off, but continue to be aware of slick roads. Slow down around corners and steep areas. pic.twitter.com/kloS7CHMo2 — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) October 29, 2024

The wet weather is expected to dry out during the day Thursday. Johnson reported that trick-or-treaters can expect to stay dry while knocking door-to-door.

“There is a slight chance for some showers late Thursday night. That would mainly be north of SLC and right now models have it coming in after 9 p.m.,” he said.

Johnson said the next storm is expected to hit sometime Sunday.