Man arrested for terrorist threats in Richfield

LOCAL NEWS

Oct 29, 2024, 5:12 PM

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested in Richfield after making terroristic threats on Monday, according to a bookings affidavit.

Scott Christopher Baugh, 36, was arrested in Richfield on Monday after police responded to his RV that was parked in a Dollar Tree parking lot.

According to the document, officers approached Baugh’s RV, which had been “abandoned in the parking lot for a few days.” As the officers approached the vehicle, they noticed writing warning officers that it was rigged with explosive gas.

Officers then attempted to locate Baugh, eventually finding him near College Avenue. According to the affidavit, Baugh confirmed that there was a pressurized nitrogen tank under the vehicle and that he placed it there. Baugh also attempted to walk back the claim that it was explosive, eventually removing the tank from the RV.

During questioning, Baugh denied that he rigged an explosive, despite alleged writing on the vehicle clearly stating that it was rigged to blow. Baugh then responded that he wrote those messages in case the RV was towed, according to the affidavit.

Scott Christopher Baugh was booked into the Sevier County Jail on one count of terrorism threats, a second-degree felony.

